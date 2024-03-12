NATSO, SIGMA Statement on National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel plazas, and SIGMA: America's leading fuel marketers, issued the following statement today in response to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation's National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy, which aims to align investments and deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle infrastructure along national freight corridors. The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA.

"We are grateful that the Biden Administration is recognizing the critical link between how freight moves today and the efficient build out of a nationwide network of charging stations for medium and heavy-duty trucks. For this to work, it needs to impose minimal disruption on how businesses operate today. This plan recognizes that.

"Fuel retailers are at the forefront of investments in new refueling technologies and their requisite infrastructure. We have long held that President Biden's goal of establishing a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations for all vehicle classes is best achieved by harnessing the existing nationwide network of refueling locations.

"Directing states to adopt a phased approach that prioritizes investments along key freight corridors can harness the existing nationwide network of refueling locations along the Interstate Highway System and encourage investment in emerging refueling technology.

"Many challenges exist to electrifying commercial trucks, including electricity generation and access as well as the need for fuel retailers to generate a return on investment. We appreciate that the Biden Administration has recognized some of these concerns and appears to have developed an iterative and thoughtful approach to directing investment in a medium and heavy-duty charging network.

"We hope the Administration applies the timelines permeating this strategy to other forthcoming policies that also will influence the heavy-duty refueling market's decarbonization efforts."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

