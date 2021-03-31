NATSO Statement on Biden Administration's Infrastructure Proposal

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, the trade association representing the nation's truckstops and travel plazas, issued the following statement in response to the draft infrastructure proposal put forth today by President Biden. The statement can be attributed to Lisa Mullings, President and CEO of NATSO.

"NATSO is encouraged by the Biden Administration's commitment to the nation's immediate and long-term infrastructure needs as outlined in today's proposal.

We are pleased to see that the Administration's plan did not incorporate tolling existing interstates and commercializing rest areas, which would harm off-highway businesses and highway users.

NATSO and its member locations are eager to work with the Administration to advance its infrastructure objectives, including building a reliable and safe nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Any effort to develop a nationwide network of charging stations will only succeed if there is a clear, unambiguous policy framework that harnesses the core competencies of the utility and retail fuel sectors. There should be a very strong business case for both utilities and fuel retailers to work together to create a nationwide network of fast charging stations.

The utility sector is best suited to perform the generation development and power grid restructuring that will be needed to meet new demand, while fuel retailers are best positioned to own and operate EV charging stations and provide transportation energy to consumers.

The competitive market dynamics that govern the retail fuel market today should be replicated to accommodate electric vehicles. The consumer should have multiple charging options all competing for their business on price, speed, and quality of service.

As the Administration and Congress work toward more detailed, concrete proposals, we urge them to ensure that there is a productive partnership between the utility sector and fuel retailers for electric vehicle charging stations. We are optimistic that today's proposal is a step in the right direction.

As an industry that depends on the efficient, safe movement of motorists and goods along the Interstate Highway System, we understand that infrastructure is the key to a strong economy.

Policymakers should therefore seek self-sustaining infrastructure funding mechanisms, such as increasing the motor fuels taxes or a vehicle-miles traveled tax, rather than imposing corporate tax increases, which will hinder the economic recovery of businesses that have yet to emerge from the pandemic."

