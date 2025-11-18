Natsoft Counters Hexaware's Overreach on Patent Dispute

Natsoft Responds to Hexaware's Public Dismissal of Pending IP Lawsuit

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natsoft Corporation and its affiliate Updraft LLC. (collectively, "Natsoft") today issued a formal statement in response to a recent press release by Hexaware Technologies Limited regarding ongoing litigation in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Natsoft has filed suit against Hexaware Technologies Limited and its subsidiary, Hexaware Technologies Inc. (collectively, "Hexaware"), asserting claims of patent infringement, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

Natsoft strongly objects to Hexaware's public characterization of the lawsuit as "meritless." As detailed in Natsoft's complaint, the company invested over $100 million and several years of R&D to develop proprietary tools for automated business rule extraction, code testing, and modernization. The lawsuit asserts infringement of nine duly issued U.S. patents, alongside non-patent causes of action. Natsoft alleges that Hexaware misappropriated confidential information during a prior partnership to develop competing products, including RapidX™, Amaze®, and Tensai®.

"Our complaint speaks for itself. Hexaware has not yet responded in court, yet it has chosen to issue a press release dismissing the case. We believe the matter should be resolved through legal process—not public relations," said Timmy Cheedala, CEO of Natsoft Corporation.

Natsoft remains committed to protecting its intellectual property and ensuring that innovation is respected across the technology ecosystem. The company has a long-standing track record of delivering modernization solutions to Fortune 500 clients and public-sector institutions.

Natsoft will continue to pursue its full legal remedies in the litigation, including monetary damages and injunctive relief, and will not be distracted by public-relations tactics. Natsoft will pursue this case vigorously and let the facts speak in court.

About Natsoft Corporation

Natsoft Corporation is a U.S.-headquartered technology company with over 20 years of experience delivering enterprise modernization, automation, and digital transformation solutions. Serving more than 500 clients across industries. The company is known for its deep expertise in legacy system transformation, AI integration, and IP-driven innovation. Natsoft acquired Updraft LLC., a U.S.-based technology firm that holds nine issued U.S. patents in the field of enterprise modernization and automation.

Media Contact:

Sai Mallikharjun Emani

Contracts, Natsoft Corporation

[email protected]

+1 (732) 555-0199

SOURCE Natsoft Corporation