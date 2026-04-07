Natter Raises $23M to Scale Enterprise AI Conversation Intelligence

The first AI Voice platform for Enterprise Transformation delivers a 20,000 person focus group in one hour

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natter, the AI conversation intelligence platform for Enterprise, has raised $23 million to scale globally and accelerate its mission to give everyone a voice. Natter is an AI-native conversation intelligence platform that runs thousands of simultaneous, ongoing 1:1 video conversations - between employees, members, customers - to capture real voices at scale. Natter generates and synthesizes this real-time, contextual data instantly, generating business-critical insights for sales, strategy, policy and HR leaders in hours, not weeks.

The funding was led by Renegade Partners, with participation from Kindred Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Rackhouse Ventures, Village Global, and Asymmetric Capital Partners. The CEO & Co-Founders of Peakon, Beamery, Tessian and Indeed.com also participated.

Natter enables enterprises to capture insight at a depth and speed previously unachievable through traditional methods such as surveys, focus groups, and research interviews. The technology is already widely used by organizations like Accenture, ServiceNow, Mondelez, PwC and Philip Morris International.

"We started Natter with a simple but radical belief: that every person inside an enterprise has something important to say, and that leaders deserve to hear it - accurately, instantly, and at scale," said Charlie Woodward, CEO & Co-Founder of Natter. "The response from organisations like Accenture, ServiceNow and Philip Morris has shown us just how urgent that need is. This raise is our commitment to making Natter the infrastructure layer for enterprise voice, globally."

A global study of 300 People and HR leaders at Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies found that AI conversations outperform interviews, surveys, and focus groups on several levels:

40 minutes of Natter conversations yielded more insight than 500+ hours of legacy interviews.

The same group generated 40x more usable voice data in Natter than in a traditional focus group.

Conversations uncovered 97%-147% more themes than focus groups, surfacing issues leaders "didn't know they didn't know."

100% of participants felt more psychologically safe sharing candid views in conversations than in focus groups or surveys.

82.3% said conversations revealed insights traditional methods completely missed.

Accenture's Global Head of Talent, Transformation and Reinvention, Stephen Wroblewski, explained, "I can talk to ten thousand people from Noon to 1pm on a Tuesday, wake up at 8am on a Wednesday and already have insights. That's brilliant to me. That's why we need something like Natter… so we don't have to spend weeks and months running hundreds of interviews and focus groups, then spend even longer reviewing the different comments and transcripts to understand what matters most."

Jacqui Canney, Chief People & AI Enablement Officer, ServiceNow, explained, "when you can aggregate conversations at scale and surface real patterns, you change how you design enablement. That's the approach we've taken at ServiceNow with Natter, connecting insights across Sales, Product, Leadership, and Manager enablement in ways we couldn't before."

"Natter allows us to gain employee insights at both a scale and speed that were simply not possible before," said Kaleen Love, Chief People Officer, PMI U.S. "As a former social scientist, I'm excited to use Natter for field research, including qualitative interviews and focus group data, to get an always-on understanding of employees across our entire company."

"AI is transforming enterprise software, yet Employee Voice has been stuck with surveys and outdated tools that miss what's happening in real time," said Renata Quintini, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Renegade Partners. "LLMs alone can't see inside an organization, Natter can. Their purpose-built infrastructure for real-time video capture and their unmatched longitudinal dataset create AI-native, defensible insights when companies urgently need them across sales, strategy, and HR. With applicability across a ~$180B and fast-growing set of markets, Natter is poised to redefine how enterprises listen, learn, and act."

Natter is demonstrating strong enterprise validation and the company grew 4x in 2024 and 5x in 2025, with its pipeline of companies supported tripling in September alone. In addition, 80 percent of the company's current revenue is from the U.S. resulting in a relocation of Natter's headquarters to New York City. The funding will be used to expand Natter's engineering, data, and product teams and accelerate platform capabilities. Natter enters this phase with a specifically hired team of executives, including the ex-Director of Product at TypeForm and the ex-CEO & Founder of Remarkable AI.

About Natter

Natter is an AI-native conversation intelligence platform that runs thousands of simultaneous, ongoing 1:1 video conversations - between employees, members, customers - to capture real voices at scale. Natter generates and synthesizes real-time, contextual data at enterprise scale, generating business-critical insights for sales, strategy, change management and HR leaders in hours, not weeks. The company is headquartered in New York City.

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SOURCE Natter