Natterbox Accelerates Growth Globally Using FinancialForce ERP; Consolidates Data onto One System

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation (PSA) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution announced that Natterbox, a leading provider of global voice cloud services, is experiencing tremendous growth across their global regions with FinancialForce ERP. Natterbox had been running on a self-grown billing system in the back end and was not able to view complex billing nuances within different countries with varied tax rates. The challenge was trying to move to a platform with a standard view across worldwide Natterbox offices.

With FinancialForce, Natterbox was able to realize how quickly they could expand into different markets because they had all of their data in one place, providing an agile solution that can allow all systems to be integrated.

"Being able to put data in the hands of every one of our team members is a concept we embrace because we can then have our employees access the data that they need in one snapshot view," said Adrian Evans, COO, Natterbox. "With FinancialForce, we can now embrace integrated systems to allow the transfer of information across the business much quicker and that helps us to improve our speed of operations."

"Transparency across all organizations is key for a company like Natterbox to be successful," said Debbie Ashton, FinancialForce Founder and Senior Vice President, Strategic Customer Experience. "With so many virtual offices across the globe, Natterbox needs to have flexibility to scale quickly, it's essential for their business to grow rapidly. At FinancialForce we are committed to helping Natterbox's vision of expanding globally."

