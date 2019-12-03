Natti Natasha and Eva Mendes both cover HOLA! USA's December/January issue

Photographer: Gio Alma

On being undocumented when first moving to the States: "Yes, I was undocumented. It really wasn't planned because I arrived with a visa, and it expired while I was in the U.S. Obviously, nobody wants to be an undocumented immigrant because it is extremely difficult and even a little abusive—they put you to work for hours that you didn't expect, and you have to do it. I cleaned the house where I stayed; that was how I paid my way, by cleaning. [I also worked] in a factory, and I remember that they had me do different things. One day, I was on the cosmetics production line; another day, I was wrapping packages."

On all her musical collaborations: "It's difficult to decide. Every collaboration I've done has been with an artist that I admire. For me, Daddy Yankee was a dream since childhood. I thought, 'My god, one can never imagine that someone so admired can be so humble.' Daddy Yankee marked a before and after in my career. Another collaboration I loved was with Thalía. Who wouldn't love to collaborate with that spectacular woman! Ozuna has also been a boom. When one of his first songs came out, I said, 'I want to record with him because of his voice.' I participated in the writing of the song "Criminal." Now the remix of "La mejor versión de mí" with Romeo [Santos] has just come out. Romeo is a source of pride for the Dominican Republic, and doing a bachata with him, from a song of mine... I'm going to tell you the truth; I still don't believe it."

On love: "No, not yet. I'm in love with music, with my career. It's been so much work to get to where I am. I still have a long way to go. I love what I'm doing, and I feel that everything has a moment and a place. And everything will come, but first the man has to arrive, and the stability has to arrive."

On launching her collection with New York & Company: I feel so lucky to be doing something that I can be creative with and that gives me another way of expressing myself. I grew up in the '80s and '90s, and as soon as I turned 12, my mom would let me go to the mall with my girlfriends because it was only a few blocks away. I have a very strict Cuban family. And all we would do is hang out in malls. So the fact that I'm in an actual brick & mortar store means a lot to me because it is a dying breed.

On her family being a big influence: I have two sisters that are older than me, and I remember seeing them and my mom when they would put a little bit of effort into what they were wearing. I would stare at them, and I loved to see them feel good about wearing something beautiful. My mom helps me with a lot of women that I personally didn't know growing up. I get a lot of inspiration from Latin women from that era, and then me and my mom will start to talk and look up to stuff, and it's just fun. That's a way for me and my mom to bond.

