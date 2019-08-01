Natur International Acquires Controlling Interest in U.S.-based Temple Turmeric Beverages

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU) a producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, has announced the acquisition of the controlling interest in Temple Turmeric, Inc. from Dunn's River Brands. Temple Turmeric Beverages' mission brings the highest quality turmeric to the world by pioneering the first turmeric-based ready to drink beverage line.

Temple Turmeric has driven consumer understanding and demand for turmeric as it has become more widely consumed throughout this decade. Adam Litvack, President of Temple Turmeric, stated, "Temple is focused on today's individual who is more determined to achieve the impossible, and we believe that our product is liquid vitality, made with organic natural ingredients and adaptogenic herbs to fuel the power within an individual."

Natur International Corp. plans to capitalize on Temple's strong presence in New York and Los Angeles and its recent expansion to an additional 1,750 distribution outlets. Paul Bartley, CEO of Share Natur, added, "Our company is excited to welcome the Tempe team. This is an excellent opportunity to participate in the vibrant U.S. health and wellness beverage space by anticipating the opportunity to expand our portfolio with these fine products in the E.U. and Chinese markets."

About Temple Turmeric LLC

Temple Turmeric produces every product with self-optimization, performance and recovery in mind. Organic adaptogens are fundamental to their formulation philosophy. Visit their website at https://drinktemple.com/.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market "farm-to-functional" natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad-spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Natur International Corp.

Related Links

http://www.int.natur.eu

