Natura Appoints Gabriel García to General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs

"Rapidly changing cannabis regulation can impact every stage of our customers' go-to-market strategy, from research and manufacturing to branding and distribution," said Ori Bytton, Natura's Chief Executive Officer. "Gabriel's unique legal background and strategic perspective will unlock Natura's growth, while also giving our customers access to highly valuable legal guidance."

García brings fifteen years of experience as a corporate, tax and regulatory attorney to the role. He mostly recently founded Garcia Law Corporation, PC, a boutique law firm based in Sacramento that provides business law services to clients in the health and wellness industries. Earlier in his career, García served in other senior roles in law firms and corporate legal departments, including time as an associate at several global law firms and in-house counsel at Abbott Laboratories, a multinational life sciences company.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Natura at this exciting time in its infancy and working with such a fantastic team," García said. "The legal and regulatory challenges currently facing cannabis companies are daunting. I look forward to managing Natura's business risk while also supporting the company's growth and innovation strategies in the marketplace."

Natura's vertically integrated platform enables the company to bring cannabis products to the emerging California marketplace, while also creating trust in the industry through reliable service, supply-chain integrity and quality assurance. Natura is committed to delivering quality, consistent, trusted cannabis products to consumers on a global scale by commercializing the industry in the most responsible manner. Natura believes in supporting the community and its employees through a set of core values every employee embodies.

