Natura &Co publishes its first annual report with Avon

SÃO PAULO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Company") (NYSE: NTCO) (B3: NTCO3) has published its 2019 Annual Report, reporting its financial and operational data regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. The report was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 6, 2020.

The Form 20-F is available in English on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov/), on the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission's ("CVM") website (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Natura &Co's website (https://ri.naturaeco.com/en). The translated version into Portuguese of the Form 20-F will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company's website.

The Company's shareholders may request copies of the Form 20-F in the English version, at no cost, directly to Natura &Co's Investors Relations Office, via email ([email protected]).

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$ 14.4 billion in 2019 and R$32.9 billion on a proforma basis, including Avon. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

