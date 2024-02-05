Natura &Co to explore possible separation of Natura &Co Latam and Avon into two independent listed companies

The potential move would support the group's strategy of simplifying operations, strengthening brand autonomy and unlocking shareholder value

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co (NYSE – NTCO; B3 – NTCO3) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized its management to assess a possible separation of Natura &Co Latam and Avon to unlock further shareholder value.

A separation would result in two independent, publicly traded beauty companies (Natura and Avon), with unique business plans, independent governance, and management teams, better equipped to pursue more tailored strategies to drive long-term shareholder value:

Natura: a leading beauty company with historically clear focus on sustainability, owning and operating the Natura brand worldwide and with the right to operate the Avon brand in Latin America and;

and; Avon: the owner of the Avon brand, operating a geographically diversified business with a strong innovation heritage in beauty and personal care and driven by an intrinsic purpose of creating a better world for women.

This assessment is consistent with Natura &Co's ongoing strategy of simplifying its corporate structure while providing increased autonomy to its business units and follows the recent divestments of Aesop and The Body Shop.

The aim of this study is to unlock the full potential of both companies, which have distinct geographical footprints and serve different beauty consultants and consumers. The two standalone entities would each have independent governance and management teams. This potential separation would also afford shareholders greater visibility into the financial performance, structure, growth prospects, and investment theses of the respective companies.

Natura would continue to operate with both brands in the region, so the potential separation would not impact the integration of the brands in Latin America. In turn, Avon would indirectly benefit from the sales in Latin America through a commercial arrangement with Natura, while continuing its operations in other markets outside Latin America.

There can be no assurance that any separation will ultimately be recommended by the Board of Directors. Completion of a separation would be subject to various conditions, including final approval from the Board of Directors and consent from the majority of shareholders, among others.

While the strategic assessment is being conducted by Natura &Co´s management, the company continues to implement Avon´s turnaround strategy and integrate the businesses of the Natura and Avon brands in Latin America.

