Natura Life + Science Adds Newell's Botanicals to Entrepreneur Incubator Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Life + Science (Natura), a vertically integrated cannabis contract manufacturing company, today announced a joint venture with infused topicals brand and four-time Emerald Cup winner Newell's Botanicals through its incubator program.

Starting in Q1 2020, Natura will provide Newell's Botanicals with back-office support services including accounting, compliance, marketing, COGS, facility, sales, distribution and staffing. Newell's Botanicals aims to capture more retail market share and release more SKUs in the coming months, including a body butter, bath soak and capsules.

Founders Newell Taylor and Chelsea Dudgeon have successfully applied their backgrounds in herbal medicine and engineering to create the specific formulations since founding Newell's Botanicals in 2016. Their products include THC-A, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, along with organically grown herbs and extracts chosen for their ability to relieve aches and pains, and soothe and restore skin.

"Our products have been well-received by the industry since placing first at the Emerald Cup in 2016, 2017, 2018 and again in 2019, and we hope this opportunity with Natura allows us to refocus our efforts on developing more healing cannabis products for our customers," said COO Newell Taylor.

"Natura understands the manufacturing, scaling and operational challenges for growing companies that experience high volumes of demand for their product, and our team is committed to providing the necessary resources for small cannabusinesses at every stage of growth," said Ori Bytton, Natura founder and CEO. "Newell's Botanicals is led by a pair of passionate and savvy entrepreneurs, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring the healing power of cannabis to a wider audience."

Natura's vertically integrated platform enables the company to bring cannabis products to the emerging California marketplace, while also creating trust in the industry through reliable service, supply-chain integrity and quality assurance. Natura is committed to delivering quality, consistent, trusted cannabis products to consumers on a global scale by commercializing the industry in the most responsible manner. Natura believes in supporting the community and its employees through a set of core values every employee embodies. For more information about Natura visit http://www.natura.io/.

