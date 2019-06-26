Natura Life + Science Announces Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Cannibble FoodTech Ltd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Life + Science (Natura), a vertically integrated cannabis platform and contract manufacturer, today announced an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with Cannibble FoodTech Ltd. (Cannibble), an Israel-based food formulation company specializing in cannabis category innovation. The agreement will allow Natura to bring dozens of consumer-tested cannabis food products to the U.S. market.

The global cannabis edibles market is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2025, according to ZION market research. With many consumers adopting healthier lifestyles, edibles offer a desirable alternative to smoking. Cannibble - Can(nabis) + Nibble = Cannibble - makes over 100 powder-based instant mixes for baking, beverages and spices. Their products include quick-mix shakes, pancakes, popcorn butter and even falafel.

Cannibble spent years in research and development to bring their products to life. The result is unique formulations that allow for even distribution of active cannabinoids per portion, an important factor the edibles category has struggled to address. Virtually no products like Cannibble's powder formulas are available to consumers in dispensaries today.

Natura's core focus is enabling cannabis brands to launch, scale and thrive in order to positively promote the industry. Through the partnership, Natura will receive recipes that will allow them to re-create the most popular products with both contract manufacturing clients and startups. The production of Cannibble's products in the U.S. will mark the first time the Israeli food-company's offerings are available overseas.

"We are excited to partner with such a professional group of cannabis experts as Natura. They have the right values and strategic relationships to support us with manufacturing and distribution of our products throughout California," said Yoav Bar Joseph, Cannibble CEO. "We can't wait to see our products available for the first time in the U.S."

Natura is in the process of building its first facility, a sprawling 265,000 square foot campus that will provide a full-service offering through its own in-house capabilities including cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, wholesale packaging and distribution, a delivery-only dispensary, and branding and marketing services. Natura is scheduled to begin manufacturing, distribution and delivery in the third quarter of 2019.

"Natura is committed to manufacturing products that are safe, high-quality and consistent – products consumers can trust," said Ori Bytton, Natura founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Cannibble allows us to offer our contact manufacturing partners and consumers unique cannabis food products they won't find anywhere else. We will bring a whole new level of edible offerings to market."

About Natura Life + Science: Natura's vertically integrated platform enables the company to bring cannabis products to the emerging California marketplace through reliable service, supply-chain integrity and quality assurance. Natura is committed to helping brands launch and scale, and to delivering quality, consistent, trusted cannabis products to consumers on a global scale by commercializing the industry in the most responsible manner. Natura believes in supporting the community and its employees through a set of core values every employee embodies. For more information about Natura visit http://www.natura-lifescience.com.

