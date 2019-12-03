Natura Life + Science Announces Partnership with Sacramento Green Equity

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Life + Science (Natura), a vertically integrated cannabis contract manufacturing company, today announced its partnership with Sacramento Green Equity , a City of Sacramento Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment And Equity (CORE) program that assists individuals and communities who are facing barriers to starting cannabis businesses due to the historical disparate enforcement of cannabis crimes during the War on Drugs. Natura will provide the elements that will help the equity applicants succeed. Natura is working in collaboration with the Sac Green Equity Group to provide educational and mentorship opportunities for potential cannabis business owners aiming to fully operate in the legal market.

The City of Sacramento allocated $1.8 million to the social equity program to help potential entrepreneurs with start-up costs including rent and infrastructure. The challenge is that funding

will not be enough to help these prospective entrepreneurs achieve what they need to successfully launch and run a new cannabis business. Natura will work with Sac Green Equity to develop supplementary business and training programs, provide back office support and supply working spaces to help equity applicants launch their cannabis businesses. The equity program applicants in Sacramento can qualify for the program in a number of ways; being community members who live in a low-income household, determined by income or zip code, as well as individuals who were personally arrested for a cannabis–related crime between 1980-2011 or had an immediate family member who was.

"The entire Natura team is proud to partner with Sacramento Green Equity to empower potential business owners in Sacramento," said Ori Bytton, Natura founder and CEO. "While the country has embraced the social and economic benefits of legalizing cannabis, there are still millions of individuals who are eager to contribute to the industry that are left behind for a variety of reasons."

About Natura Life + Science

Natura's vertically integrated platform enables the company to bring cannabis products to the emerging California marketplace, while also creating trust in the industry through reliable service, supply-chain integrity and quality assurance. Natura is committed to delivering quality, consistent, trusted cannabis products to consumers on a global scale by commercializing the industry in the most responsible manner. Natura believes in supporting the community and its employees through a set of core values every employee embodies. For more information about Natura visit http://www.natura.io/.

