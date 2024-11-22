Natural & Organic Personal Care Market to Grow by USD 11.67 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Female Demand for Organic Products, AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global natural and organic personal care product market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.67 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.45% during the forecast period. Increasing number of female customers opting for organic personal care products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise of sustainable packaging. However, high cost of natural and organic personal care products poses a challenge.Key market players include Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Co., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Emami Ltd, Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Clarins, Herbivore Botanicals, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Korres, LOccitane Groupe SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Organic Harvest, OSEA International LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Purity Cosmetics, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global natural and organic personal care product market 2024-2028

Natural And Organic Personal Care Product Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11669.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Co., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Emami Ltd, Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Clarins, Herbivore Botanicals, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Korres, LOccitane Groupe SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Organic Harvest, OSEA International LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Purity Cosmetics, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.

Market Driver

The personal care products market is thriving with a focus on clean label ingredients and organic beauty. Consumers are increasingly preferring natural oils like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed over synthetic cosmetics. Airless packaging ensures product freshness and safety. ECommerce and online retailing have made buying beauty products more convenient. Millennials lead the trend in skincare, seeking solutions for skin irritation, dryness, and dullness. Herbal ingredients, free from BHA, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and other chemicals, are in demand. Natural plant extracts offer alternatives, with brands like Refresh Botanical leading the way. Skin care and oral care concerns continue to drive growth. Allergies and sensitivities have increased the need for organic skincare products. Social media marketing, product reviews, recommendations, user comments, expert bloggers, and celebrity endorsements influence consumer decisions. Propylene glycol and formaldehyde are under scrutiny for potential health risks. Haircare concerns include anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems. Stay tuned for more updates in the consumer products industry.

The natural and organic personal care product market is witnessing a significant shift towards sustainable packaging. Brands like Juicy Chemistry, Mamaearth, WOW Skin Science, and Forest Essentials are leading this trend by introducing innovative eco-friendly packaging solutions. These include refillable containers and packaging made from recycled materials, such as biodegradable, compostable, or recycled ocean plastic. This shift is driven by growing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of traditional packaging. By adopting sustainable packaging, brands are differentiating themselves in the market and appealing to eco-conscious consumers. This trend signifies a broader movement towards sustainability and responsible consumption in the natural and organic personal care product industry.

Market Challenges

The personal care products market, including organic beauty and clean label ingredients, faces several challenges in the consumer products sector. Airless packaging is crucial for preserving natural oils like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed without the use of harmful chemicals such as BHA, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and synthetic cosmetics. Skin irritation, dryness, and dullness are common concerns for consumers, driving demand for organic skincare products with herbal ingredients. E-commerce and online retailing have disrupted traditional sales channels, requiring digital marketing strategies. Social media is a key platform for reaching millennials, the primary demographic for skincare and beauty products. However, consumers rely on product reviews, recommendations, user comments, expert bloggers, and celebrity endorsements to make informed decisions. Marketing practitioners must navigate the digital domain, addressing concerns around allergies and synthetic chemicals. Natural plant extracts offer alternatives, with Refresh Botanical's offerings in skin care and oral care gaining popularity. Haircare concerns, such as anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems, also require attention. Propylene glycol and formaldehyde are common concerns in haircare, highlighting the need for transparency and education.

The natural and organic personal care product market encompasses items such as organic creams, lotions, and moisturizers. These products carry a premium price due to factors including the short shelf life of natural ingredients and the high cost of sourcing or manufacturing them. Additional expenses, such as packaging and advertising, further increase the final product price. The use of rare and costly ingredients, like caviar extract and rose essential oil extract, in these products also contributes to their high cost. Consequently, the affordability of organic skincare products is a significant challenge, which may impede the growth of the global natural and organic personal care product market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This natural and organic personal care product market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Skincare

1.2 Haircare

1.3 Cosmetics

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline stores

2.2 Online stores Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Skincare- The natural and organic personal care product market comprises skincare items such as facial care, body care, and sun care products. These include organic offerings like lotions, creams, oils, moisturizers, face washes, cleansers, exfoliators, scrubs, soaps, body washes, and face and body serums. Natural and organic skincare products have gained significant popularity due to their absence of harsh chemicals, such as parabens and phenoxyethanol. Synthetic ingredients, like propylene glycol, petrolatum, and sulfates, can penetrate the skin, causing irritation, allergies, headaches, breathing difficulties, and hormone disruptions. Moreover, these ingredients may increase the risk of skin cancer. As consumers become more health-conscious, they prefer natural and organic skincare products for their skin health benefits and to avoid the harmful side effects of toxic ingredients. Vendors like Weleda, Rocher Amerique, and others cater to this demand with skincare products tailored to specific skin issues. For instance, acne and pimples are common skin concerns, and consumers often avoid chemical-based anti-acne products due to their perceived harm. Instead, they opt for herbal anti-acne skincare products, boosting the demand for natural and organic personal care products globally. Companies like The Himalaya Drug Co. And Emami Ltd. Provide herbal skincare solutions, such as the Purifying Neem Face Wash and Emami Naturally Fair Herbal Fairness Cream, respectively, to address these concerns. In conclusion, the growing preference for natural and organic skincare products to maintain skin health and avoid the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients is expected to fuel the growth of the skincare segment in the global natural and organic personal care product market.

Research Analysis

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product market is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly seek out clean label ingredients and organic beauty solutions. This market encompasses a wide range of consumer products, including skincare, haircare, and makeup, all made with natural oils such as pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed, and plant extracts. Airless packaging is a popular choice for these products to maintain their freshness and effectiveness. E-commerce and online retailing have revolutionized the way consumers purchase beauty products, allowing for the convenience of shopping from home and access to a wider selection of organic skincare products. Digital marketing and social media play a crucial role in reaching consumers and building brand awareness. However, natural and organic personal care products must still contend with skin irritation, dryness, and dullness, common issues for many consumers. Synthetic chemicals and allergens found in conventional beauty products can exacerbate these issues. By contrast, natural ingredients offer gentle, effective solutions. Despite the benefits of natural and organic personal care products, the challenge lies in maintaining a consistent supply chain and ensuring product quality. The use of synthetic cosmetics and chemicals in the industry can make this a complex issue. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for this market, with continued innovation and consumer demand driving growth.

Market Research Overview

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly seek out clean label ingredients and organic beauty solutions. This market encompasses a wide range of consumer products, including skincare, haircare, oral care, and more. Airless packaging and e-commerce platforms are driving innovation, making it easier than ever for consumers to purchase these products online. Key trends in this market include the use of natural oils such as pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed, as well as herbal ingredients. However, concerns over skin irritation, dryness, and dullness continue to drive demand for organic skincare products free from synthetic chemicals like BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole), parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and allergens. Marketing in the natural and organic personal care product market is heavily influenced by social media and digital marketing. Product reviews, recommendations, user comments, expert bloggers, and celebrity endorsements all play a role in shaping consumer perceptions and driving sales. However, not all ingredients in personal care products are natural or organic. Some, like propylene glycol and formaldehyde, are synthetic and can cause haircare concerns, such as anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems. As a result, transparency and education are crucial in this market. Millennials are a key demographic in the natural and organic personal care product market, with many prioritizing natural and organic options over synthetic cosmetics. Skincare is a particular area of focus, with consumers seeking out plant extracts and herbal ingredients to address a range of concerns. Overall, the natural and organic personal care product market is a dynamic and evolving space, driven by consumer demand for clean label, organic solutions and a growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Skincare



Haircare



Cosmetics



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline Stores



Online Stores

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

