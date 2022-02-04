Natural Abundance Launching World’s First NFT Based Physical Packaging

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Abundance, a New Zealand plant-based food tech startup, launches its first non-fungible token (NFT) based physical packaging, a one-of-a-kind set of 200 collectible packets printed and distributed exclusively across Countdown stores in New Zealand. Holders of these physical packets will get free airdrop of digital NFT art minted on the Ethereum blockchain - Art on Opensea

The collectible packaging for Blueberry Plant Cakes will be available from Waitangi Day Sunday, 6th of February 2022, across undisclosed Countdown stores in New Zealand.

NFT's are the latest worldwide phenomenon and are gaining more and more attention. In essence, NFT represents a unique token, that is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be used to represent easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items, and use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership.

While NFTs exist in digital space, New Zealand owned start up, Natural Abundance have announced that they are launching their first digital NFT based packaging, by combining the best of two worlds (digital and physical). Natural Abundance, recently acquired by tech-oriented plant-based milk company MILK 2.0.

Kristina Ivanova, Managing Director of Natural Abundance, "This is our first attempt to move retail to a new era of ownership and brand loyalty."

If you hold one of these exclusive 200 packages you will be holding one of the "world's first" physical packet with digital art minted on the Ethereum blockchain using Layer 2 side chain scaling solution Polygon.

"We won't blame you, if you decide to devour our cake, but you will still have the physical asset to hold as your collectable," says Kristina.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using blockchain technology, but Natural Abundance wanted to bring them to physical world.

"We wanted to make something special, something bigger than us and our brand. We wanted to reflect true New Zealand; New Zealand I fell in love with and New Zealand that reflects and portrays strong innovation and an attitude of punching above our weight globally," says Kristina.

The team spent months thinking about the art, though the answer was rather simple, we decided to dedicate this first piece of NTF to the word "NEW ZEALAND" which is printed across all of our packets.

Each letter in the word "NEW ZEALAND" is dedicated to one unique and globally recognised New Zealand icon with their own unique story.

"If you look closer, you can see hand drawn illustration," Kristina says.

High definition art can be viewed on open sea or on Natural Abundance website and to make this fun, holders of these packet will receive a free airdrop of digital NFT Art. Details to claim your free airdrop can be found here www.naturalabundance.co.nz/nft

We think there's something interesting about access, exclusivity, and the increasing rhetoric around ownership culture that accompanies this new form of digital identification. We think NFT is another medium that allows brands to play with creativity.

Kristina says, "Our aim in the future is to explore ways to use blockchain technologies for our business and for our customers. It will be the challenger brands like Natural Abundance that will set the tone of what's to come."

