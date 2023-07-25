Natural Alternatives International Appoints New VP of Global Sales

News provided by

Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII) ), a leading formulator, manufacturer, and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, announced that sales executive Shane Conti has joined the company as the Vice President of Global Sales and will be a key driver of global expansion and growth.

Over the course of his 25 plus year career in the domestic and international nutritional supplement industry, Conti has established a proven track record of success in building new business within multiple markets.

Continue Reading
Shane Conti, Vice President of Global Sales, Natural Alternatives International, Inc.
Shane Conti, Vice President of Global Sales, Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

"Shane is a skilled relationship builder and comes to NAI with a rich knowledge of our company, having worked here in a Senior Business Development Manager role from 2016 to 2021. We are thrilled to welcome him back," said Ken Wolf, President of NAI. "His leadership, wealth of experience and network of global contacts will help to accelerate our new business objectives while strengthening existing customer relationships."

In his role as Vice President of Global Sales, Conti oversees the development and implementation of sales strategies, and leads the NAI sales team and client service departments to meet or exceed sales revenue, sales profitability, and budgetary objectives.

Conti shared, "I'm excited to be back at NAI to lead global sales. I look forward to showcasing NAI's contract manufacturing capabilities and capacities—especially with the recent addition of the new state-of-the-art powder blending and packaging facility in Carlsbad, California."

About NAI:
NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

Contact:
Renee Michaelson
Director of Global Marketing
NAI/CarnoSyn® Brands
(760) 736-7700
[email protected]

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Also from this source

SR CarnoSyn® Sustained Release Beta-Alanine Selected as Finalist for Ingredient of the Year in Healthy Aging and Cognitive Function by NutraIngredients-USA Awards 2023

Natural Alternatives International Strengthens Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility in California

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.