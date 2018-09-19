Natural Alternatives International Appoints Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands to Support Existing Business Opportunities and Spearhead Market Expansion Initiative

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq :NAII ) is pleased to announce and welcome Nicole Burbank as Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands. Nicole will be responsible for the leadership of the CarnoSyn® business teams and the advancement of new and existing business opportunities, including the expansion of SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine into the general wellness and healthy aging categories.

The past 15 years of Nicole's career was spent in various roles in the nutraceutical and natural products industries, including Natrol, Renew Life/Clorox, Pauling Labs, Alacer Corporation/Pfizer and Nestle Waters.

Speaking of her appointment, Nicole said, "I'm honored to become a member of the CarnoSyn team. While we enjoy a strong position within the sports nutrition industry, I see a great deal of opportunity to expand our unique SR CarnoSyn line into the health and wellness and healthy aging categories. I am excited to be a part of the future of the CarnoSyn Brands."

"Nicole's extensive natural product experience and focus on brand development will be a great asset to our business expansion goals," notes Ken Wolf, NAI's President. "Nicole will provide leadership and strategic direction as we continue to grow CarnoSyn brands into new markets and continue our focus on delivering to our customers the highest level of customer service."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery, and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both brain health and muscle function and capacity. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the food and beverage industries including medical and other fortified food products. NAI is aggressively pursuing partnerships with key players in the general wellness and healthy aging markets to provide unique SR CarnoSyn® product offerings to the specialty food category.

CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® are ultra-pure amino acids and banned substance free, backed by NAI's commitment to the highest quality, potency, and manufacturing standards. For more information about CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn®, please visit www.carnosyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

