Natural and Eco-Friendly Petcare Products Get the Green Light in $5.7 Billion Durables Market, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When most consumers think about natural, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced products in the pet market, pet food is often the first category that comes to mind. However, many pet owners look for these same features in all the products they purchase for their pets, including durable pet products, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the report Durable Dog and Cat Petcare Products, 3rd Edition.

"There are few industry trends bigger than sustainability," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts. "Pet products marketed along eco-friendly and sustainability lines—whether via sourcing, manufacturing, or distribution—resonate with pet owners looking to leave a smaller carbon footprint."

In the durable pet care market for dogs and cats, an industry with overall estimated sales of $5.7 billion in 2020, natural and eco-friendly products include:

dog and cat toys made from organic cotton or hemp, natural bark, or recycled wood or plastic

carriers, crates, kennels, housing, bowls, and litter boxes and litter box accessories made of recycled and/or recyclable plastic or biodegradable materials

dog and cat beds made from natural burlap, cotton or hemp and filled with beans, corn, millet hulls, wood pulp waste, or recycled fleece or plastic bottles

collars and leads made of hemp, soy, or sisal rope

apparel and fashion accessories featuring organic wool, cotton or hemp

Supporting the sustainability movement are pet owners and marketers who have long demonstrated keen interest in ecological matters, which are particularly top of mind among the younger generations of Millennials and Gen Z.

About the Report

Durable Dog and Cat Petcare Products, 3rd Edition is now on sale. The report can be purchased at: https://www.packagedfacts.com/Durable-Dog-Cat-Petcare-Products-Edition-13690339/.

Please contact Packaged Facts' Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at [email protected] to request the report executive summary.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Report Purchases: [email protected]

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

