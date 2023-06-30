Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market size to grow by USD 10,555.87 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing number of female customers opting for organic personal care products to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural and organic personal care product market size is estimated to increase by USD 10,555.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period. The increasing number of female customers opting for organic personal care products drives the growth of the market. Due to their superiority compared to synthetic products, organic personal care products have been in demand, which is further driving the growth of the market. Women over the age of 25 are increasingly opting for organic personal care products as part of their skincare routine to help them look younger and more beautiful. Similarly, women in their 35s and in their 50s also use high-quality organic personal care products to prevent signs of aging and repair skin damage caused by harmful chemicals such as parabens in synthetic cosmetics. Hence, the availability of such products from multiple suppliers such as Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Korres, Groupe Clarins, LOccitane Groupe SA around the world will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2023-2027

Natural and organic personal care product market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global natural and organic personal care product market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer natural and organic personal care products in the market are Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Clarins, Herbivore Botanicals, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., LOccitane Groupe SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Organic Harvest, OSEA International LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Purity Cosmetics, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Weleda Group, Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc., Beiersdorf AG, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., and Korres, and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers natural and organic personal care products through its subsidiary FLORENCE.

Emami Ltd. - The company offers natural and organic personal care products such as Hydrating Face Masque Multani Mitti and Lavender 100ml, Gel Face Wash and Masque with Multani Mitti and Lavender.

Gabriel Cosmetics Inc. - The company offers natural and organic personal care products such as Mini Skincare Hit Kit, Daily Hydration Moisturizer, and Nourishing Night Cream.

Natural and organic personal care product market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This natural and organic personal care product market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and others), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the skincare segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The skincare segment of the market includes organic products such as lotions, creams, oils, moisturizers, facial washes, cleansers, scrubs, scrubs, soaps, body washes, and face and body serums. Products that are gentle on the skin are becoming increasingly popular around the world because they are natural, organic skin care products that are free of harsh chemicals like parabens and phenoxyethanol. Hence, the growing preference of people to use natural and organic skincare products to maintain skin health and prevent harmful side effects caused by the use of toxic ingredients will boost the growth of the skin care segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global natural and organic personal care product market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global natural and organic personal care product market.

North America will contribute 38% to the growth of the global natural and organic personal care product market during the forecast period. Due to the presence of major countries like the United States and Canada, North America made the largest contribution to the market in 2022. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of many vendors offering natural and organic personal care products in the region. For instance, Burt Bees, a subsidiary of US-based The Clorox Co., offers a naturally nourishing milk and honey body lotion, as well as a nourishing skin lotion made with natural ingredients to prevent skin irritation and allergies. Hence, due to a strong presence of cosmetic skin care product manufacturers offering a variety of creams and serums while ensuring broad product availability is expected to drive growth in the market during the forecast period.

Natural and organic personal care product market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rise of sustainable packaging is an emerging natural and organic personal care products market trend.

Environmental friendly packaging includes biodegradable, compostable, or recyclable materials, and is becoming more and more important.

Thus, the rise of sustainable packaging in the market is driven by growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional packaging.

Additionally, the rise of sustainable packaging in the market reflects broader trends toward sustainability and responsible consumption.

Hence, such trends drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high cost of natural and organic personal care products hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Natural organic personal care products such as organic creams, lotions, and moisturizers are expensive. This is due to factors such as the short shelf life of the products and the high cost of sourcing or manufacturing natural ingredients. If one includes packaging and advertising costs in the final price of the product, it becomes very expensive.

Furthermore, the inclusion of bio-based active ingredients such as caviar extract and rose essential oil extract makes the product even more costly as they are scarce, difficult to obtain, and time-consuming to extract.

Hence, the high cost of organic skin care products, which is not affordable for many, is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Natural and organic personal care product market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural and organic personal care product market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the natural and organic personal care product market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the natural and organic personal care product market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural and organic personal care product market vendors

Natural and organic personal care product market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,555.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Clarins, Herbivore Botanicals, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., LOccitane Groupe SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Organic Harvest, OSEA International LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Purity Cosmetics, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Weleda Group, Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc., Beiersdorf AG, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., and Korres Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

