Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market size to increase by USD 10.55 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural and organic personal care product market size is estimated to grow by USD 10555.87 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.24% during the forecast period. The global organic personal care market faces challenges due to high product costs. Factors include short shelf life, expensive natural ingredients, packaging, and advertising. Millennials prefer natural skincare, but high prices limit access. Keywords: Dryness, Dullness, Online, Beauty, Skincare, BHA, Parabens, Phthalates, Herbal, Refresh Botanical, Skincare, Oral care, Hypermarket, Chemicals, Allergies, Organic, Social media, Expert bloggers, Celebrities. Natural ingredients vs synthetic chemicals, plant extracts vs coal tar, user comments vs expert endorsements. High costs impact market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market 2023-2027

The Product segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the natural and organic personal care product market

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market continues to grow, with consumers increasingly seeking out brands that prioritize organic ingredients and shun synthetic chemicals. Allergies to synthetic cosmetics have driven this trend, leading to the popularity of organic skincare products made from plant extracts. In the digital domain, social media marketing plays a significant role in reaching consumers. Advertisers and marketing practitioners leverage user comments, product reviews, and recommendations from expert bloggers and celebrity endorsements to promote their brands. However, transparency is key, with consumers demanding clean label ingredients and airless packaging to ensure the purity of their personal care products. Haircare concerns, such as anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems, are also addressed through natural oils like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed. The e-Commerce sector and online retailing have further expanded market reach, with digital marketing strategies targeting consumer preferences. Despite these advancements, some natural and organic personal care products may still contain controversial ingredients like propylene glycol and formaldehyde, necessitating ongoing consumer education and advocacy.

The global market for natural and organic personal care products experienced significant growth in North America, with the US and Canada leading the charge. Consumers in this region demonstrated a strong preference for clean label ingredients and organic beauty offerings. Key players, such as Burt's Bees, catered to this demand with products like Milk and Honey Body Lotions, made from natural ingredients like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed oils. Airless packaging, e-commerce, and online retailing facilitated easy access to these products. Digital marketing, social media, and product reviews played crucial roles in reaching millennial consumers. However, challenges persisted with the presence of synthetic chemicals, such as BHA, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and herbal ingredients in some products. Organic skincare and oral care products, made from plant extracts, continued to gain popularity as alternatives. Marketing practitioners employed digital marketing strategies to engage consumers in the digital domain.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The natural and organic personal care market prioritizes eco-friendly packaging, such as biodegradable, compostable, or recycled materials. Brands like Juicy Chemistry, Mamaearth, WOW Skin Science, and Forest Essentials innovate with refillable containers and ocean plastic packaging. Sustainability is a key differentiator, appealing to eco-conscious consumers. Keywords: personal care products, clean label, organic beauty, consumer goods, airless packaging, e-commerce, digital marketing, natural oils, pomegranate, camellia, Jojoba, argan, grape seed. Sustainable packaging reduces environmental impact, aligning with broader trends in responsible consumption."

Analyst Review

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market is experiencing significant growth in the Consumer Products sector, driven by the increasing demand for clean label ingredients and Organic Beauty. This trend is particularly prominent in the eCommerce space, where Online Purchasing Platforms cater to the needs of consumers seeking Skin Irritation relief, Dryness, and Dullness solutions. Brands are focusing on using Natural Ingredients, such as Pomegranate, Camellia, Jojoba, Argan, Grape Seed oils, and Plant Extracts, to create Organic Skincare Products that are free from Synthetic Chemicals and Allergens. Airless Packaging is also gaining popularity to ensure the preservation of these precious ingredients. Digital Marketing and Social Media play a crucial role in reaching out to consumers and building brand awareness. Brands are leveraging these channels to showcase their commitment to using only Natural and Organic ingredients, thereby fostering trust and loyalty among their customer base. In conclusion, the Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market is a thriving segment in the Consumer Products industry, driven by the consumer's preference for clean label ingredients, Organic Beauty, and a desire for healthier and more sustainable options.

Market Overview

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product market is experiencing significant growth, with consumers increasingly seeking products free from synthetic chemicals and harsh ingredients. Companies like COMMERCE, Inc. and BHA produce a range of personal care products, including soaps, lotions, and cosmetics. These products are made with natural and organic ingredients such as Skin, Olive oil, and Herbal extracts. Consumers value the health benefits and environmental sustainability of these products. Markets like Europe and North America are leading the way in this trend, with regulations requiring clear labeling and certification for natural and organic products. Companies must adhere to strict production processes and sourcing standards to meet consumer demands for authenticity and transparency. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer preferences for healthier and more sustainable options.

