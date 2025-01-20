Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market to grow by USD 12.37 Billion (2025-2029), rising demand among female consumers, AI impact on trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global natural and organic personal care product market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.37 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.3% during the forecast period. Increased demand for organic personal care products among female consumers is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of sustainable packaging. However, high cost of natural and organic personal care products poses a challenge. Key market players include Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Co., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Emami Ltd, Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Clarins, Herbivore Botanicals, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Korres, LOccitane Groupe SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Organic Harvest, OSEA International LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Purity Cosmetics, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc..

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Product (Skincare, Haircare, Cosmetics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline stores and Online stores), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and End-User. Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Colgate Palmolive Co., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Emami Ltd, Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Groupe Clarins, Herbivore Botanicals, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Korres, LOccitane Groupe SA, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Organic Harvest, OSEA International LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Purity Cosmetics, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.

The personal care products market is thriving, with a focus on clean label ingredients and organic beauty. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural oils like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed for their skincare needs. Airless packaging ensures product freshness and safety. E-commerce and online retailing are key channels, reaching millennials who prioritize skincare. Trends include herbal ingredients, such as Refresh Botanical, and the rise of organic skincare products. However, some synthetic chemicals like BHA, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, Propylene glycol, and formaldehyde raise concerns due to potential skin irritation, dryness, and dullness. Herbal extracts and plant-based ingredients are preferred, addressing allergies and avoiding synthetic cosmetics. Social media marketing, expert bloggers, celebrity endorsements, and product reviews influence consumer purchasing decisions. Beauty products, including skin care, oral care, and haircare, are popular categories, with concerns around haircare issues like anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems. Marketing practitioners leverage the digital domain to reach consumers, utilizing social media, user comments, and recommendations to build brand awareness. The future of personal care products lies in transparency, sustainability, and natural, clean label ingredients.

The natural and organic personal care product market is witnessing a significant shift towards sustainable packaging. Brands are increasingly using eco-friendly materials like biodegradable, compostable, and recycled packaging to reduce their environmental impact. This trend is driven by growing consumer awareness regarding the environmental consequences of traditional packaging. Notable brands, such as Juicy Chemistry, Mama Earth, WOW Skin Science, and Forest Essentials, are leading the way with innovative solutions like refillable containers and packaging made from recycled ocean plastic. Sustainable packaging has emerged as a key differentiator for brands aiming to attract eco-conscious consumers.

The personal care products market, including organic beauty and clean label ingredients, faces several challenges in the consumer products sector. Airless packaging is essential for preserving natural oils like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed, but e-commerce and online retailing require lightweight and shatter-proof containers. Digital marketing, social media, and expert bloggers influence consumer decisions, driving demand for natural and organic skincare and oral care products. Millennials prioritize natural ingredients and shun synthetic chemicals like BHA, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, Propylene glycol, and formaldehyde. Skin irritation, dryness, and dullness are common concerns, leading to increased demand for herbal ingredients and plant extracts. Social media marketing and celebrity endorsements are effective strategies, but advertisers and marketing practitioners must navigate the digital domain, managing product reviews, recommendations, and user comments. Hypermarkets and retailers offer a wide range of beauty products, but consumers seek transparency and allergy-friendly options. Skincare and haircare concerns, such as anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems, require innovative solutions. The market's future growth depends on addressing these challenges and providing consumers with high-quality, natural, and organic personal care products.

Natural and organic personal care products, such as organic creams, lotions, and moisturizers, carry a higher price tag due to several factors. The short shelf life of these products and the costly sourcing or manufacturing of natural ingredients contribute significantly to the expense. Additionally, the inclusion of packaging and advertising costs in the final price further increases the cost. For instance, the Daily Reviving Concentrate by Kiehl's, a L'Oreal subsidiary, retails at USD73 . Rare and costly ingredients like caviar extract and rose essential oil extract, which require extensive time and resources to procure and extract, further add to the product's cost.

Product 1.1 Skincare

1.2 Haircare

1.3 Cosmetics

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline stores

2.2 Online stores Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa End-User

1.1 Skincare- The natural and organic personal care product market encompasses facial care, body care, and sun care items, including lotions, creams, oils, moisturizers, face washes, cleansers, exfoliators, scrubs, soaps, body washes, and face and body serums. These products, free from harsh chemicals like parabens and phenoxyethanol, are gaining popularity worldwide due to their gentle effects on the skin. Synthetic ingredients, such as propylene glycol, petrolatum, and sulfates, found in conventional skincare products, can penetrate the skin, causing irritation, allergies, headaches, respiratory issues, and hormonal disruptions. Moreover, synthetic ingredients may increase the risk of skin cancer. Vendors like Weleda, Rocher Amerique, Gabriel Cosmetics, and LOccitane Groupe cater to specific skin concerns, such as acne, with herbal skincare products. The Himalaya Drug Co.'s Purifying Neem Face Wash and Emami Ltd.'s Emami Naturally Fair Herbal Fairness Cream are examples of herbal anti-acne and fairness products, respectively. The increasing preference for natural and organic skincare to maintain skin health and avoid toxic ingredients' side effects is anticipated to fuel the growth of the skincare segment in the global natural and organic personal care product market.

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product market is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly seek out clean label ingredients and organic beauty solutions. This market encompasses a wide range of consumer products, including skincare, haircare, and makeup, all made with natural and organic ingredients. Airless packaging is a popular trend in this industry, as it helps preserve the integrity of these delicate formulations. E-commerce and online retailing have become key channels for the sale of these products, with platforms like Amazon and Sephora leading the way. Digital marketing, social media, and influencer partnerships are essential tools for reaching consumers in this space. Natural oils, such as pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed, are popular ingredients in organic skincare products, offering benefits for skin irritation, dryness, and dullness. However, it's important to note that not all natural and organic products are created equal. Some may still contain synthetic chemicals, allergens, or synthetic cosmetics. Consumers should look for products that are certified organic and made with plant extracts, rather than relying solely on marketing claims. The challenge for brands in this market is to balance the desire for natural and organic ingredients with the need for effective formulations and sustainable production methods. By prioritizing transparency, innovation, and consumer education, companies can build trust and loyalty in this competitive and rapidly evolving market.

The Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for clean label ingredients and organic beauty. Consumers are increasingly seeking out products free from synthetic chemicals, such as BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole), parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and propylene glycol. Instead, they are turning to natural oils like pomegranate, camellia, jojoba, argan, and grape seed for their skincare needs. Airless packaging and e-commerce are driving innovation in the industry, making it easier for consumers to purchase online and ensuring the freshness and efficacy of natural and organic products. Millennials are a key demographic, with a strong interest in skincare and oral care, and they are turning to online purchasing platforms for convenience and access to product reviews and recommendations. Herbal ingredients and plant extracts are also gaining popularity, with brands like Refresh Botanical leading the way in organic skincare. Social media marketing and celebrity endorsements are effective tools for reaching consumers in the digital domain, and expert bloggers and user comments provide valuable insights and recommendations. Skin irritation, dryness, and dullness are common concerns, and natural personal care products offer effective solutions without causing allergies or other adverse reactions. Haircare concerns, such as anti-dandruff prevention and scalp problems, are also addressed through natural and organic ingredients and innovative formulations. The future of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market looks bright, with continued growth expected as consumers become more educated about the benefits of natural and organic ingredients and the potential risks of synthetic chemicals.

