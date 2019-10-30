Natural Astaxanthin Producer Atacama Bio Looks Forward to Growing the European Market Together with Lus Health Ingredients

MAASSLUIS, The Netherlands and IQUIQUE, Chile, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atacama Bio Natural Products s.a. ("Atacama Bio") and Lus Health Ingredients b.v. ("LHI") announce a distributorship on the NatAxtin™ range of products for the European market.

The deal brings together Atacama Bio's strength in producing high-quality natural astaxanthin and LHI's market and product development skills. Together the parties will ignite further growth of the astaxanthin market in the supplement, diet, and sports nutrition markets.

"We have received an enormous energy boost thanks to this partnership. Teaming up with a company that shares our core values with such enthusiasm reaffirms our commitment to people's health and sustainability,"said José Luis Arenas, CEO of Atacama Bio.

Atacama Bio produces Haematococcus pluvialis in, what is probably the world's most natural and sustainable way, right in the heart of the Atacama Desert, known for its clean environment and clear skies. This is the basis for a highly cost-effective range of products called NatAxtin™ which includes 10% astaxanthin oleoresin for use in supplements, a Biomass product for tablets and a microencapsulated powder that is a perfect fit in sports nutrition.

Natural astaxanthin is known for its strong antioxidant activity and recognized by so many consumers to benefit eyesight, prevent sunburn, and decrease joint inflammation. More recently it has become evident that can help in superior sport performance by boosting energy, power, and endurance.

"This will be the start of great things to come. The companies have very complementary skillsets but, what we both find even more important, is that we have similar values. We want to help people live a healthier life while taking care of our planet and this is exactly what Atacama is offering to the world," said René Van Hoorn, CEO of Lus Health Ingredients

ABOUT ATACAMA BIO NATURAL PRODUCTS S.A.

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. is a private biotechnology corporation based in Chile that cultures Haematococcus pluvialis to extract NAXA verified Astaxanthin, the most potent antioxidant for healthy ingredients and supplements. The company's name comes after the surrounding Atacama Desert, world-famous as an astronomer's paradise because of its pristine atmosphere. Along with the highest solar irradiance in the world and access to pure underground water from the Andes Mountains, these privileged conditions translate into a cost-efficient, sustainable, and closer-to-natural growth of Haematoccocus pluvialis. We produce astaxanthin as nature intended.

For additional information, please contact:

Tomás Arenas, VP Global Marketing, Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A., 425-442-6432, jtarenas@atacamabionatural.com

ABOUT LUS HEALTH INGREDIENTS B.V.

Lus Health Ingredients is a company on a mission! To inspire people with healthy & sustainable choices, so that we may all benefit. Together with a portfolio of sustainable & plant-based products we deliver our customers with the science, market positioning and consumer information to help them succeed. Aiming to change the industry with our label claim-friendly ingredients like PalmFreeMCT™, Algal DHA oil, NatAxtin™ and our recent launches of Ketosene® and Vegan D3 soft gels. Offering ingredients, soft gels and (branded) private label products that find their way into supplements, Keto diet brands and sports nutrition, the company is growing quickly.

For additional information and sales inquiries in Europe, please contact: René van Hoorn, CEO, Lus Health Ingredients, +31 636 2810 37, 228199@email4pr.com

