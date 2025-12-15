Natural Balance® Earns 5-Star Dog Food Advisor Ratings for Specialized Nutrition™ and Health Protection™ Dry Dog Food Lines

Two premium Natural Balance dog food lines recognized with top ratings from a leading independent dog food review site

BROWNWOOD, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Balance Pet Foods, a leader in premium pet nutrition, today announced that two of its dry dog food lines, Specialized Nutrition™ and Health Protection™, each earned a 5-star rating from Dog Food Advisor, one of the most trusted and influential independent sources for pet food reviews.

Dog Food Advisor's 5-star designation represents the site's highest level of recognition, signaling exceptional ingredient quality, nutritional integrity, and overall value. Both Natural Balance lines received top ratings for their impactful, high-quality formulas that support the health and well-being of dogs – whether in need of whole-body support or targeted care for specific health concerns.

"This recognition from Dog Food Advisor is a major milestone for our team and a proud validation of our commitment to crafting premium, science-backed nutrition that delivers real results for pets," said Greg Shearson, Chief Executive Officer of Ethos Pet Brands. "Dog Food Advisor is a trusted source for millions of pet parents seeking transparency and quality in what they feed their dogs, so earning five stars for both Specialized Nutrition and Health Protection underscores the dedication, care, and expertise behind every bag of Natural Balance."

Natural Balance's Specialized Nutrition line offers focused, research-driven support for dogs with specialized health needs, such as joint and muscle health as well as sensitive skin and stomach. Each formula is crafted with real food ingredients and features key nutrients at optimal levels that are backed by scientific data. Additionally, each formula is enhanced with Vital Bites, which are delicious, crunchy pieces, packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support whole-body health. This line is ideal for dogs with distinct health needs or unique nutritional requirements, delivering targeted support and premium nutrition with every bite.

The Natural Balance Health Protection line is designed to support digestive wellness, everyday vitality and overall well-being. These formulas feature real meat as the #1 ingredient plus prebiotic fiber and probiotic-coated kibble, providing 6-in-1 health benefits that support the immune system, heart health, digestion, muscle maintenance, and energy. The Health Protection line helps dogs thrive from the inside out, offering dog parents a trusted, wholesome solution for lifelong wellness.

These two 5-star ratings further solidify Natural Balance's reputation as a pioneer in premium pet nutrition – combining trusted ingredients, proven science, and transparent quality assurance.

About Ethos Pet Brands

Ethos Pet Brands is the parent company of Natural Balance® Pet Foods and Canidae® Pet Food Company. By joining forces under Ethos Pet Brands, these premium pet food brands strengthen their commitment to delivering the highest quality nutrition. "Ethos," the original and long-standing name of Canidae's manufacturing facility in Brownwood, Texas, reflects both companies' character, honesty and integrity while representing their commitment to providing high-quality nutrition and premium ingredients. The state-of-the-art facility opened in Brownwood, Texas, in 2012 will now manufacture products for both brands. Natural Balance has a 30-year history of developing premium products with high-quality, protein-forward ingredients spanning dog food, cat food, and treats – and remains a trusted, veterinarian-recommended brand. For the past 25 years, Canidae has offered dog and cat food products focusing on goodness for pets and the planet through regenerative agriculture and sustainable operations.

