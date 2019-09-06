Natural Beauty's Playground (NBP) an online forum, and NBP Cosmetics conducted a national model search for The 2019 Face Of America. On January 21, 2019 Ms. Lahoma Richardson won the competition and was titled The 2019 Face Of America.

I was born on March 16th, 1969. Raised in a small town named Oakdale, La which is about three and a half hours from New Orleans, La. I was always interested in the fashion and modeling field, but never pursued my dreams. I studied social work at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La and court reporting at Acadiana Technical College in Lake Charles, La. Destined to find the right career that fits my character and personality, I then joined the work force and ventured into the adventurous world of "Law Enforcement." I have worked for the Rapides Parish Sheriff Dept for nearly 21 years in the Corrections Division and was promoted as the Reentry Director where this program is designed to help reduce the recidivism rate for re-occurring offenders. I'm also a member of the LAPRI (Louisiana Prison Reentry Initiative) Coalition and serve as the chairperson for local jails and prisons in Rapides Parish.

I am a "late" bloomer when it involves venturing into this modeling industry and not only am I happy about it, but I have proven to myself that there's absolutely nothing one can't do when they strive and set their mind to do it! I will be 50 years old on March 16th, 2019 and recently signed with Impact Model & Talent Agency managed by Carol Sterling located in New Orleans, La to help further direct my career. Many thanks and much love to all of my supporters.

God Bless...

Ms. Lahoma has been very productive in her reign as 2019 Face Of America. Promoting herself on radio shows, podcasts and local television stations. She is scheduled to be on a runway in NYC during Fashion Week.

Ms. Lahoma and others before her have used this platform as it was intended i.e. to serve as a tool to showcase their talents, confidence, and undeniable power to inspire themselves and others.

