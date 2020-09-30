Natural Beverage Infusions Announces International Expansion Of Its Vrai Hard Seltzers

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Beverage Infusions ("NBI") announced today the expansion of Vrai, its Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") premium hard seltzer, in Asian markets through a Joint-Venture Licensing Agreement ("JVLA") with Capital Impetus Group ("CIG"). CIG will utilize its MTBL Global Fund, the first-ever alcohol sector-focused, open-end investment fund in Asia, to help expand Vrai's global distribution.

The JVLA gives NBI's portfolio of Vrai hard seltzers a gateway to the fastest growing consumer marketplace in the world, leveraging CIG's MTBL Global Fund's wholly owned and operated, on-and-off premise, retail channels to drive sales in the Asia-Pacific region. As part of the partnership, CIG's MTBL Global Fund and its operating subsidiaries will also build a new factory in Hainan, China to support local distribution.

"In addition to Vrai's current product mix, NBI will also launch a new line of Moutai Bulao-based premium hard seltzers infused with organic flavors tailored to the Asian consumer," said Nicholas Piekoszewski, CEO of Vrai.

In recent years, the Asian RTD alcoholic beverage industry has grown rapidly, fueled by the region's rising demand for healthier premium alcoholic cocktails over cheaper alternatives. This trend is especially strong among millennials, and especially among women. "We believe Vrai will be the hard seltzer of choice as a first-mover in the Asian markets," says Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner of Legendary Ventures, an investor in NBI.

"With our extensive owner-operator experience in the Pan-Asian beverage industry, we believe the next generation of consumers will make Vrai the market leader in the RTD premium hard seltzer space," said Jerry Chu, General Manager of CIG USA.

About Vrai

Vrai is the first-and-only USDA Organic RTD Premium Hard Seltzer in the market today. Made with a mixed assortment of premium spirits infused with natural flavors, Vrai's portfolio of premium RTD alcoholic beverages delivers a taste experience that is unmatched by a cocktail bar. For more information, please visit www.drinkvrai.com

About Capital Impetus Group

Capital Impetus Group Limited is a global financial holding group with a broad portfolio of commercial investments throughout the world, including Asia-Pacific and the Americas through Capital Impetus Asset Management LLC. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.cigasset.com

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm, or its funds please visit https://legendary.vc

