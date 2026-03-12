natural bliss® Elevates Everyday Coffee Rituals with New unexplainably blissful™ Era

The coffee creamer brand known for its four-ingredient dairy offerings debuts a new creative platform, indulgent flavors, and a whimsical "High Creamer & Coffee" experience with actress Meghann Fahy

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- natural bliss® is entering an exciting new era with the launch of its unexplainably blissful™ creative platform, designed to bring some delightfully unexpected twists and showcase how natural bliss dairy creamers transport everyday coffee lovers into a dreamy world of flavor. Alongside a fresh packaging redesign, the campaign highlights its indulgent dairy creamer flavors crafted with just 4 ingredients, including the new Chocolate Caramel Truffle, Chai Vanilla Latte and fan-favorite Vanilla, that deliver an experience so delicious, it's almost impossible to describe.

"We're setting out to explore a question we hear all the time: How can something made with just four quality ingredients taste so incredibly delicious?" said Matthew Basler, director of brand marketing in Nestlé's Coffee & Beverage Division. "unexplainably blissful™ brings that to life in unexpected ways — across new creative, refreshed packaging, and experiences — all designed to show how natural bliss elevates an everyday cup of coffee to a world of flavor that feels indulgent, effortless and deeply satisfying."

In addition to the new TVC and refreshed social strategy, natural bliss is teaming up with acclaimed actress and coffee lover, Meghann Fahy, to debut the High Creamer & Coffee experience — a playful twist on traditional high tea that reimagines the everyday coffee ritual. Embodying the brand's mission to effortlessly elevate the everyday, the experience blends the elegance of high tea with the comfort of coffee and creamer, transforming it into an approachable moment of indulgence.

"Life can be hectic with early call times and long shoot days, where moments to truly pause are few and far between," said Meghann Fahy. "My coffee routine has always been my time to slow down and treat myself — a small escape that always brings me joy. I was genuinely excited to partner with natural bliss because I love adding these creamers to my cup. The flavors are incredible and bring me a simple moment of bliss that really sets the tone of my day."

natural bliss invites fans to recreate this effortlessly elevated ritual at home with a free, limited-edition High Creamer & Coffee kit. Fans have two opportunities to snag a kit* on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, March 13 and Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. ET at naturalbliss.com/highcreamercoffeekit.

The kit includes:

The brand's newest dairy creamer flavors: Chai Vanilla Latte and Chocolate Caramel Truffle

A 4oz. jar of limited-edition natural bliss ® inspired Clotted Cream-er — a new twist on classic clotted cream, modeled after the brand's fan-favorite natural bliss ® Vanilla Flavored Creamer, as the perfect finishing touch for scones or biscuits

— a new twist on classic clotted cream, modeled after the brand's fan-favorite Vanilla Flavored Creamer, as the perfect finishing touch for scones or biscuits Curated scone recipes to complement the new creamer flavors

The unexplainably blissful™ world of natural bliss will also be featured in new TV spots, "Magic Makes Five" and "Milk & Cream," and amplified across social media and events.

The newest natural bliss dairy creamers and the brand's full portfolio with redesigned packaging are available at grocery stores nationwide for a MSRP of $5.99 for a 32 fl. oz. bottle (prices may vary by retailer).

