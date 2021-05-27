Natural Bridge Caverns Celebrates The International Year Of Caves & Karst

"We depend on caves and karst landscapes in ways we don't always recognize," said Brad Wuest, President, Natural Bridge Caverns. "Discovery Days allow us to share our passion for nature, discovery, and adventure with our guests through a series of fun and educational celebrations."

Every weekend in June, the team at Natural Bridge Caverns will celebrate the pillars of the International Year of Caves and Karst (IYCK): Explore, Understand, Protect. There will be live demonstrations, entertainment, and educational presentations by the San Antonio Zoo Center for Conservation and Research (discussing cave critters), Bat Conservation International, Edwards Aquifer Conservancy, Orion Knox (one of the original explorers of Natural Bridge Caverns), cave photographer Bennett Lee, and renown cave explorer and expedition leader Bill Steele.

To top off the effort, during the month of June, Natural Bridge Caverns is inviting guests to join them in support of the Cave Preservation Network, a national effort to save wild caves, many of which are still being explored around the world. In fact, exploration is underway even today at Natural Bridge Caverns.

"We have a long history of both discovery and preservation of the unique natural resources that are in our care. We feel blessed to have an opportunity to share this with our guests every day," said Brad Wuest. "There's no better time to learn about the wonder all around us."

ABOUT NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS

26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, Natural Bridge Caverns, TX 78266

https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/ l 210-651-6101

Natural Bridge Caverns is one of the world's premier show caverns. Discovered in 1960 by local cavers, this family owned and operated natural wonder is the largest cavern in Texas, filled with incredible formations and spectacular lighting which can be explored through two separate tours. The Discovery Tour showcases state-of-the-art lighting illuminating massive, otherworldly formations formed by single drops of water and the slow passage of time while the Hidden Passages Tour brings to light delicate formations and mystery in every shadow. Above ground guests can take part in an adventure of a different kind including a ropes course, zip rails, a 5,000 square foot outdoor maze, and even an interactive "panning" activity. More of the cavern is still being discovered; the Wuest family along with their caving team are still actively exploring new areas in the massive cavern. Natural Bridge Caverns is owned and operated by the Wuest family and is a designated State Historical Site, National Natural Landmark, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

