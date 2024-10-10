NATURAL CHOICE FOODS EXPANDS OPERATING CAPACITY

MARNE, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Choice Foods broke ground on a 30,000 sq ft. freezer facility expansion on September 16, 2024.

Natural Choice Foods (NCF), the parent company of Daily Deals Food Outlet, is significantly expanding its operations with an additional 30,000 square feet of freezer space. This expansion will enable NCF to increase its capacity to process and store excess food, handle repackaged goods, and increase the number of trucks loading inventory, advancing its mission to reduce food waste.

On September 16, 2024, NCF's owner, Shayne Eisenga, and tenured team members broke ground on the new facility. "It's an honor to start this project alongside the dedicated team members who have been instrumental in driving NCF's mission forward," said Eisenga. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to diverting food from landfills and ensuring that valuable resources aren't wasted. A big thank you to all team members for their dedication to our continued growth, and I am deeply grateful to all of you."

The construction will be led by Pinnacle Construction Group of Grand Rapids, with Phoenix overseeing the expansion of refrigeration systems. NCF remains committed to supporting the local econo­my by working with regional contractors, sub-contractors, and suppliers whenever possible.

"This marks a major milestone for NCF and our dedicated team of 280 people," said Kimberly Jones, Director of Sales and Purchasing. "By expand­ing our freezer capacity, we're not only scaling up our operations and creating jobs but also deepening our impact on reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity." As NCF enhances its ability to store and distribute excess food, it strengthens its fight against food waste while making significant strides toward alleviating food insecurity across the U.S.

Since its founding in 1997, Michigan-based Natural Choice Foods has been dedicated to helping food manufacturers meet sustainability and zero-waste goals while reducing food costs for the communities it serves. NCF also ensures brand protection for national food brands and operates five retail food outlet stores under the Daily Deals Food Outlet banner.

SOURCE Natural Choice Foods