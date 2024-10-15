Natural complex by Pharmactive Biotech demonstrates capabilities to support prostate and bladder health consumer study indicates

Rye Pollen and Phytosterol Combo Eases Nocturia in Men

MADRID, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A botanical combo targeting prostate health could offer men relief of the common problem of frequent nighttime urination, according to results from a recent consumer study. The natural complex, Plasys300™, by the nutraceutical innovators Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., was formulated specifically to support men's prostate and bladder health.

Beyond the inconvenience waking up for frequent nighttime bathroom trips, nocturia is often a sign of bladder obstruction caused by an enlarged prostate. Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition that affects men as they age. Approximately 40% of men in their 50's are affected by BPH, and incidence gradually increases to around 90% of men over the age of 80. Frequent nocturnal urination is just one of the key symptoms, with incomplete bladder emptying, leakage, and chronic discomfort occurring in many cases.

Plasys300 is a natural, proprietary composition of rye pollen enriched with phytosterols, chiefly beta-sitosterol. Plasys300 is standardize to at least 50% phytosterols and to ≥1% essential amino acids, which work synergistically to improve hormonal balance and urinary difficulties, while reducing BPH discomfort.

The eight-week consumer study included 50 healthy male participants aged between 40 and 60 contending with nocturia. The volunteers consumed one 300mg capsule of Plasys300 daily and conducted on-line self-assessments. "Nocturia is known to disrupt sleep quality and negatively impact overall quality of life," stresses María Inés Morán Valero, PhD, Senior Scientific Researcher R&D Scientific Research/ Scientific Studies Manager for Pharmactive. "We found that men have very specific and clear expectations for nocturia supplements. They want a product that effectively reduces the urge to urinate at night, minimizing nighttime awakenings so they can sleep more soundly and feel less fatigued. They also expressed a preference for natural ingredients that have been tested by fellow consumers for safety, efficacy, and reliability."

At the trial's conclusion, 88% of the participants reported meaningful reductions in the urge to urinate, and 90% reported fewer nighttime awakenings. More than 80% of the subjects noted that they enjoyed better sleep quality as well as improvements in overall well-being and quality of life.

Βeta-sitosterol has been clinically determined to inhibit excess testosterone production, which can lead to prostate enlargement. Pharmactive integrated it with essential amino acids extracted from rye pollen to create a potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory agent.

Pharmactive previously conducted in vitro studies to gain a better understanding of Plasys300's mechanisms of action. A lab study demonstrated the phytosterol fraction in Plasys300's antiproliferative effect on prostate cell lines and its capacity to inhibit 5-alpha-reductase concentrations.

According to previous research, the combination is believed to support prostate health through several mechanisms. It exercises a hormonal balancing effect by inhibiting aromatase and 5-alpha-reductase concentrations in the prostate. These are enzymes responsible for testosterone production. The Plasys300 solution also balances specific cellular growth factors that play key roles in maintaining the normal functioning of the prostate and prevent overstimulation of certain prostate receptors. Together, these actions help relax the urinary tract, easing symptoms such as urgency and leakage.

"The results of the current study are very promising, especially the significant improvements reported in symptoms related to nocturia," exclaims Carlos Rodriguez, Communication Manager for Pharmactive. "It also revealed a high percentage of satisfaction among participants. Close to 90% of the users. Nine out of 10 study participants expressed intent to purchase our natural formula and said they would recommend it to others. These findings reinforce the efficacy of Plasys300 and emphasize its potential as a valuable natural solution for men's urinary health."

"More clinical studies on Plasys300 are in the pipeline," informs Morán Valero. "We are exploring new areas of research toward broadening its applications. As we enhance our understanding of how Plasys300 works, we can further position it as a reliable, science-backed solution for men's health."

Pharmactive relies on a trusted source of rye pollen and phytosterols to ensure consistent quality and purity of the final extract. The final ingredient is manufactured in Spain in the company's state-of-the-art, GMP-certified facilities. The bioactives present in Plasys300 are backed by EFSA claims for its activity in helping to maintain a healthy bladder in adults aged 40+, as well as maintain a healthy prostate.

Pharmactive will be present Plasys300 at SupplySide West, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, on October 30-31, 2024, booth #4129 and showcase the latest scientific developments and applications of Affron®, a standardized saffron extract. Supported by clinical studies, this natural ingredient has been shown to effectively improve mental health. SupplySide West will serve as a key platform to highlight Affron's role as a leading ingredient in the nutraceutical market, emphasizing its significance in promoting overall well-being.

About Pharmactive

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., is a Madrid-based pioneering company that develops, and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by science, such as damiana extract, pure saffron extract, and aged black garlic. The company's mission is to make a daily positive and significant impact on people's health and well-being through premium botanical ingredients backed by scientific studies and approved by ethics committees.

