Natural cosmetics market to grow by 19.55% Y-O-Y in 2023; Consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products will drive growth - Technavio

Natural cosmetics market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Bloomtown Ltd., Highlander Partners, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kjaer Weis, Korres, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutramarks Inc., Nuxe, Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., Tata Natural Alchemy LLC, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Weleda Group, among others.
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Personal care, Skin care, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
In 2017, the natural cosmetics market was valued at USD 4,982.33 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,451.76 million. The natural cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,986.66 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 14.61% according to Technavio.
Natural cosmetics market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Natural cosmetics market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Beiersdorf AG - The company offers natural cosmetics such as Nivea cream.
- Highlander Partners - The company offers natural cosmetics such as Kakadu Evening Beauty Elixir.
- Johnson and Johnson - The company offers natural cosmetics such as Daily moisturizing body lotion with soothing out.
- Kjaer Weis - The company offers natural cosmetics such as The Beautiful Night Potion.
Natural cosmetics market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products
- Demand for premium natural cosmetics products
- Rise in sales of natural cosmetics through e-commerce
KEY challenges –
- Stringent government regulations
- Low product awareness deterring widespread adoption
- Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging
The natural cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this natural cosmetics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the natural cosmetics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the natural cosmetics market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural cosmetics market vendors
|
Natural Cosmetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
162
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 14986.66 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
19.55
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, China, South Korea, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Bloomtown Ltd., Highlander Partners, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kjaer Weis, Korres, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutramarks Inc., Nuxe, Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., Tata Natural Alchemy LLC, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global natural cosmetics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global natural cosmetics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Arbonne International LLC
- Exhibit 112: Arbonne International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Arbonne International LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Arbonne International LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Beiersdorf AG
- Exhibit 115: Beiersdorf AG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Beiersdorf AG - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Highlander Partners
- Exhibit 120: Highlander Partners - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Highlander Partners - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Highlander Partners - Key offerings
- 12.6 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 123: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.7 Kjaer Weis
- Exhibit 128: Kjaer Weis - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Kjaer Weis - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Kjaer Weis - Key offerings
- 12.8 Korres
- Exhibit 131: Korres - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Korres - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Korres - Key offerings
- 12.9 Loccitane International SA
- Exhibit 134: Loccitane International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Loccitane International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Loccitane International SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Loccitane International SA - Segment focus
- 12.10 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 138: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 139: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 141: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Natura and Co Holding SA
- Exhibit 143: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus
- 12.12 Nutramarks Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Nutramarks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Nutramarks Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Nutramarks Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Nuxe
- Exhibit 150: Nuxe - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Nuxe - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Nuxe - Key offerings
- 12.14 Tata Natural Alchemy LLC
- Exhibit 153: Tata Natural Alchemy LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Tata Natural Alchemy LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Tata Natural Alchemy LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 The Clorox Co.
- Exhibit 156: The Clorox Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: The Clorox Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 160: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Weleda Group
- Exhibit 163: Weleda Group - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Weleda Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Weleda Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Weleda Group - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
