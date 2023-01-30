Natural cosmetics market to grow by 19.55% Y-O-Y in 2023; Consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Natural cosmetics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Bloomtown Ltd., Highlander Partners, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kjaer Weis , Korres, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutramarks Inc., Nuxe, Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., Tata Natural Alchemy LLC, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Weleda Group, among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Personal care, Skin care, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the natural cosmetics market was valued at USD 4,982.33 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,451.76 million. The natural cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,986.66 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 14.61% according to Technavio.

Natural cosmetics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Natural cosmetics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers natural cosmetics such as Nivea cream.

- The company offers natural cosmetics such as Nivea cream. Highlander Partners - The company offers natural cosmetics such as Kakadu Evening Beauty Elixir.

- The company offers natural cosmetics such as Kakadu Evening Beauty Elixir. Johnson and Johnson - The company offers natural cosmetics such as Daily moisturizing body lotion with soothing out.

- The company offers natural cosmetics such as Daily moisturizing body lotion with soothing out. Kjaer Weis - The company offers natural cosmetics such as The Beautiful Night Potion.

Natural cosmetics market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products

Demand for premium natural cosmetics products

Rise in sales of natural cosmetics through e-commerce

KEY challenges –

Stringent government regulations

Low product awareness deterring widespread adoption

Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging

The natural cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this natural cosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the natural cosmetics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the natural cosmetics market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural cosmetics market vendors

Natural Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14986.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arbonne International LLC, Beiersdorf AG, Bloomtown Ltd., Highlander Partners, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kjaer Weis, Korres, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutramarks Inc., Nuxe, Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., Tata Natural Alchemy LLC, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

