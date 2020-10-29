Natural Cure Labs Launches New Pet Nutrition Line: VitaTails

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental nutrition company Natural Cure Labs has launched VitaTails - their new wellness brand for pets. VitaTails is an extension of the success and dedication to premium ingredients, quality formulas, and trusted research which has defined their award-winning human supplement business. With the introduction of their VitaTails brand, Natural Cure Labs will be providing the best in dietary supplement products to both humans and animals.

The premier product in the VitaTails line is the Multivitamin Soft Chews for Dogs, providing the nutritional value of a multivitamin in the form of a chewable dog treat. VitaTails soft chews contain thirty distinct nutrients to promote better canine health, with specialty ingredients designed to support skin and coat, hip and joint, healthy digestion, and overall vitality.

Just like humans, dogs need a diverse range of vitamins and minerals in order to maintain optimal health, but much like humans, they may not secure all the nutrients they need from the food they consume. Some pet food simply doesn't contain the complete nutrient profile necessary to keep dogs healthy and active, especially into their later years. For pet owners, providing better and more holistic nutrition has become a priority.

The natural products and dietary supplement market have expanded to pets and gained popularity as more and more families welcome furry friends into their homes during this work-from-home age brought on by the pandemic. By utilizing natural ingredients like salmon oil, pumpkin seed, tapioca, flax seed, and potato, VitaTails is putting the nutrients from whole foods back into a dog's diet.

VitaTails Multivitamin Soft Chews offer select ingredients designed to support key health areas for dogs. For example, to support healthy joints VitaTails chewables contain Glucosamine and Chondroitin. To support healthy skin and coat, VitaTails chewables contain salmon oil, omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids. When it comes to supporting healthy digestion, the chewable multivitamins contain live probiotics and four digestive enzymes (Amylase, Protease, Cellulase, and Lipase). Each ingredient thoughtfully and expertly combined into a daily soft chew which dogs will love like a treat.

VitaTails pet products are held to the same high standard of quality as Natural Cure Lab's well-researched human line of supplement products. The multivitamin soft chews are manufactured in a food grade facility in the USA, are cold extruded to preserve essential nutrient properties, and are wheat free and palm oil free. Natural Cure Labs takes the safety of pets just as seriously as their human companions, and aims to raise the bar for pet supplements with their VitaTails line.

With more people looking for natural ways to show they care for the wellbeing of their pets, Natural Cure Labs is proud to be able to rise to their customers' high expectations. VitaTails Multivitamin Soft Chews for Dogs is the manifestation of the company's commitment to making functional, safe, and trusted supplements for all - pets and people alike.

The products are available through the VitaTails website, VitaTails.com, as well as major online retailers. You can learn more about both pet and human nutrition though the Natural Cure Labs website, NaturalCureLabs.com.

