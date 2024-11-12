Natural Cycles Establishes Medical Advisory Board

Prominent healthcare professionals will assist with Natural Cycles' ongoing commitment to improving women's reproductive health through science and research

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Cycles, a leading women's health company that created the world's first FDA Cleared birth control app, today announced the formation of the Natural Cycles Medical Advisory Board. As part of their roles, these esteemed healthcare professionals and experts in gynecology, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, contraception, and reproductive psychiatry, will collaborate closely with Natural Cycles' Medical Director and board-certified OB-GYN, Dr. Kerry Krauss, and the rest of the Natural Cycles team, to drive innovation, education, and awareness, reinforcing Natural Cycles' position as a leader in the digital contraception space and beyond.

The Natural Cycles Medical Advisory Board will consist of:

Karen Tang , MD, MPH, FACOG | Board-Certified Gynecologist

Board-Certified Gynecologist Barbara Levy , MD, FACOG, FACS, MSCP | Chief Medical Officer, Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, and Certified Menopause Provider

| Chief Medical Officer, Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, and Certified Menopause Provider Jessica Shepherd , MD, MBA, FACOG | Chief Medical Officer, Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Menopause Expert, CEO and Founder of Sanctum Med + Wellness, and Author of Generation M

Chief Medical Officer, Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Menopause Expert, CEO and Founder of Sanctum Med + Wellness, and Author of Brian T. Nguyen , MD, MSc | Program Director for the Complex Family Planning Program at Los Angeles General Medical Center and Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC

Program Director for the Complex Family Planning Program at Los Angeles General Medical Center and Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Keck School of Medicine of Natalie Crawford , MD, FACOG | Double Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Reproductive Endocrinologist, Cofounder of Fora Fertility, and Host of the As a Woman Podcast

Double Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Reproductive Endocrinologist, Cofounder of Fora Fertility, and Host of the Sarah Oreck , MD, MS | Board-Certified Reproductive Psychiatrist and Therapist

"By partnering with an exceptional group of healthcare professionals, we're reaffirming our commitment to leveraging medical excellence and cutting-edge research to enhance the lives of as many women as possible," says Natural Cycles co-founder and CEO, Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl. "At Natural Cycles, we've built a solid scientific foundation with a fantastic team of women's health experts and scientists, including our Medical Director, Dr. Kerry Krauss, who joined earlier this year. We're excited to take this one step further with the members of our Medical Advisory Board whose diverse perspectives and medical knowledge can only push us to deliver a better product for our users. The company looks forward to the meaningful impact the Medical Advisory Board will have on shaping the future of Natural Cycles and women's healthcare overall."

The Natural Cycles app is the first of its kind to get cleared as a Class II Medical Device by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and remains the only digital form of birth control on the market cleared by regulators in Europe (Notified Body: TÜV SÜD), Canada (Health Canada), Australia (TGA), Singapore (HSA), and South Korea (MFDS).

Natural Cycles is currently covered by most major insurance companies, with a dedicated team on board who work with insurance providers to establish guidance on how to get reimbursed for Natural Cycles and to support Natural Cycles' users directly through the process of submitting for reimbursement. The company has published 22 clinical studies and has over four million registered users worldwide, with the demand for a non-hormonal and non-invasive birth control option continuing to increase.

To learn more about the Natural Cycles Medical Advisory Board, visit https://www.naturalcycles.com/advisory-board .

About Natural Cycles°

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl and Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, Natural Cycles is a leading women's digital health company that developed the world's first birth control app. As a medical device, the NC° app is cleared by the FDA in the United States and certified to be used as a contraceptive in Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. The NC° app is powered by an algorithm that uses body temperature to determine each user's daily fertility status. Users can manually take their body temperature with a thermometer or sync overnight temperature trend data from an Oura Ring or Apple Watch when they wake up. For more information, visit naturalcycles.com .

