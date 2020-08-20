Natural Energy Lozenges are now on Amazon

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vast and often confusing market of new and emerging products, Natural Energy Lozenges have the advantage being invented by a physician, James Matthews, M.D, who hopes that his technical approach to product development will raise the bar for energy supplements on the market today.

This article represents the third in a series intended to illuminate some of the many elements of Natural Energy Lozenges, which have been referred to as, "Stacked Nutrition, designed by a Physician."

As a recap, so far, we've covered two functions that Natural Energy Lozenges support, including:

(#1.) Blood Flow – conferred by vitamin B3, also known as Niacin. (1),

(#2.) The Methylation Cycle – conferred by premium B12 and activated Folic Acid, that is, methylcobalamin and methyltetrahydrafolate.

And as a reminder: The methylation cycle is a series of chemical changes that occur in the body, the primary purpose of which is to regulate neurotransmitters, regulate genetic repair and expression, and generate energy-rich molecules such as ATP, the energy currency of the cell, (2), and the combination of B12 and Folic Acid help to support the methylation cycle in the body (3).

Today, we're going to explain (#3.): Support of concentration with precursors of neurotransmitters, and in our next release, we'll discuss (#4.) Support of energy in the body with multiple elements in the Natural Energy Lozenges.

Before doing so however, Dr. Matthews wishes to acknowledge Dr. Laine Lipson, a dear, sweet and insightful counselor who gave him the book, Smart Drugs and Nutrients , when he was just newbie running his first practice, and therein he was first introduced to the concept of nootropics.

Nootropics, colloquial: smart drugs and cognitive enhancers, are drugs, supplements, and other substances that may improve cognitive function, particularly executive functions, memory, creativity, or motivation, in healthy individuals.(4)

Now, for how this all relates back to the Natural Energy Lozenges:

Acetylcholine is an organic chemical that functions in the brain and body of many types of animals, and humans, as a neurotransmitter—a chemical message released by nerve cells to send signals to other cells, such as neurons, muscle cells and gland cells.(5)

Studies have shown that higher choline intake is related to better cognitive performance, and Natural Energy Lozenges contain alpha-glycerophosphocholine. (6)

Natural Energy's innovative supplement energy lozenges are now available for purchase online, through their website, www.NaturalEnergy.us, and on Amazon. (7)

They're rapidly becoming a customer favorite among people who are looking for a fast, easy, and novel support of: blood flow, concentration and energy, without the crash associated with caffeinated products.

