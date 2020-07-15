Natural Energy Lozenges Expand Their Availability Within the E-Commerce Market

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the e-commerce market takes precedence over the last few months and throughout the coming year, Natural Energy Lozenges are expanding their online availability throughout the United States. Natural Energy's innovative supplement energy lozenges are currently available for purchase online, through their website, www.NaturalEnergy.us, and have been a customer favorite among people who are looking for a fast, easy, and novel way to get a boost of energy. Natural Energy prides themselves on creating unique and effective products that are both natural and able to provide a healthy source of energy throughout the day, without the crash associated with caffeinated products.

So far, in 2020 online sales of vitamins and supplements have generated over $18.3 billion in sales revenue, a growth of 17.4% in the last five years, and market predictions indicate that this figure will continue to increase in the years to come.

More people staying at home has had a profound effect on the online retail market, but even before ordering online was the safest option, supplements have always had a large stake in the world of e-commerce.

In a vast and often confusing market of new and emerging products for sale through online retailers, Natural Energy has the advantage being founded and invented by a physician, James Matthews, M.D, who hopes that his technical approach to product development will raise the bar for energy supplements on the market today.

This article represents the first in a series intended to illuminate some of the many elements of Natural Energy Lozenges, and we'll begin with the one that's been causing the most confusion: The Methylation Cycle.

Before doing so however, Dr. Matthews wishes to acknowledge the work of Dr. Rich Van Konynenburg whose original hypothesis that a partial block of the methylation cycle is a core component of the pathophysiology of chronic fatigue syndrome, laid the groundwork for the initial elements of the Natural Energy Lozenges. (1)

The methylation cycle is a series of chemical changes that occur in the body, the primary purpose of which is to regulate neurotransmitters, regulate genetic repair and expression, and generate energy-rich molecules such as ATP, the energy currency of the cell, (1), and the combination of B12 and Folic Acid help to support the methylation cycle in the body (2).

Natural Energy uses only the highest quality B12, methylcobalamin, in their lozenges, and with good reason: the most common form of B12, cyanocobalamin, is cheaper to produce, but when metabolized, a cyanide atom remains, which can directly interfere with the body's ability to generate energy.

And it's not just with B12 that quality matters but with folic acid too, Natural Energy uses the activated form, methyltetrahydrafolic acid, because the more common, and cheaper form, folate, actually takes energy from the body in order to be activated.

Attention to detail is integral to the development of Natural Energy's signature formula, and through years of research and development, they were able to create a product that is effective and natural, without caffeine.

Natural Energy has been growing their brand over the past few years as they expand into the greater United States retail market, but this first wave of expansion is just the beginning. As more people look for alternatives to highly caffeinated energy drinks, products that address the core issue of energy production may soon be on the rise.

Look for Natural Energy Lozenges online, through their website, www.NaturalEnergy.us and across e-Commerce platforms as early as 2020.

