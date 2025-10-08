Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. Expands Morgan's Repellent Line with Breakthrough Formulas That Protect Families, Pets, and Peace of Mind

NEW CENTURY, Kan., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its Morgan's Repellent brand with two new patent-pending formulas launching in 2026. Designed to target skunks and flies, these additions join the trusted lineup that already combats mice, rats, and squirrels—bringing the total to five specialized solutions for everyday pest worries.

What Makes Us Different Overcoming Faults of Repellents

For families, pet owners, and property managers tired of choosing between harsh chemicals and ineffective remedies, Morgan's Repellent offers a smarter, safer alternative. Following its successful 2025 debut in the commercial market, the brand continues to redefine eco-conscious pest control with formulas that are tough on pests but gentle on the environment.

What Makes Morgan's Repellent Different—and Better:

25% active ingredients infused into a natural pumice stone base

Controlled-release technology for long-lasting protection

Reduced oxidation to preserve potency over time

Each product delivers a minimum of 60 days of protection, with most lasting 90 days or more—without reapplication, residue, or risk to pets and livestock.

Breakthrough Discovery: Why Morgan's Repellent Outsmarts Even Norway Rats

During field applications in commercial poultry barns across California and Arkansas, Morgan's Repellent Mice & Rats achieved exceptional results—successfully repelling even the notoriously resilient Norway rat. This performance marks a significant breakthrough in scent-based pest control.

Experts point to a critical behavioral insight: unlike mice, rats do not remain hidden in tight, enclosed spaces. Their tendency to roam more openly within structures makes them far more susceptible to Morgan's Repellent's advanced scent diffusion system. This unique vulnerability allows the formula to reach and repel rats with remarkable consistency, even in high-pressure environments.

Built for Real-Life Concerns: Morgan's Repellent was engineered with everyday scenarios in mind: chicken coops, feed storage, garages, tack rooms, and even office spaces. Whether you're worried about rodents underfoot or flies around feed, our formulas have been field-tested and proven to work—reliably and repeatedly.

The Science Behind the Safety: Unlike conventional repellents that rely on diluted oils or synthetic sprays, Morgan's Repellent uses 100% pure essential oils, encapsulated in lava and pumice stone chambers. This slow-release system ensures consistent scent diffusion while shielding the oils from premature evaporation. The result? A powerful, natural barrier that keeps pests away without compromising your air quality or peace of mind.

Multi-Scent Synergy for Maximum Impact: Each formula is crafted with a blend of scents that work together to:

Disperse effectively in varied airflow and humidity

Enhance repellent strength and sensory appeal

Maintain environmental persistence across seasons

Eco-Friendly by Design: Morgan's Repellent is biodegradable, non-toxic, and free from synthetic additives. It's safe to use around animals, agriculture, and sensitive ecosystems—making it the ideal choice for homes, farms, and businesses that value both protection and responsibility.

For more information, visit morgansrepellent.com.

Contact:

Clyde Morgan

9132698400

[email protected]

