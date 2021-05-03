Natural Extracts Market Size Worth $18.95 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural extracts market size is expected to reach 18.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural products, coupled with the changing lifestyles and the growing consumer disposal income, is fueling the market growth.

The COVID-19 spread across geographies impacted the market by causing supply chain disruptions and industrial shutdowns in 2020. However, it created a significant demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical supplements and functional food and beverage products that supported the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The dried crops product segment held the largest revenue share of almost 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for dried crops in various end-use industries

The essential oils product segment is expected to witness considerable growth from 2021 to 2028 owing to their applications in flavors, fragrances, and aromatherapy

In terms of revenue, the nutraceuticals application segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 9.4% over the forecast period

Manufacturers focus on R&D initiatives to offer new and better products to the customers. Companies develop partnerships with other manufacturers to manufacture potential products to meet the specific demands of the customers

The market has been characterized as a fragmented market as it includes several players operating in the market at the global and regional levels

Read 161 page research report with ToC on "Natural Extracts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Essential Oils, Oleoresins, Herbal Extracts, Natural Colors, Dried Crops), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028"

The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals application segments are likely to offer prominent opportunities as the demand for naturally healthy and nutritional supplements is increasing. Immunity-boosting supplements are expected to favor the market growth, especially post the COVID-19 impact. Essential oils are expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to their demand in the flavors and fragrances application. Global adoption of aromatherapy as a stress-releasing and relaxing activity is likely to boost product sales in the near future. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

The market is likely to witness lucrative opportunities from other applications, such as cleaning formulations, disinfectants, and mosquito repellents. Lemon, clove, peppermint, bergamot, cinnamon, cilantro, orange, lavender, lime, and melaleuca are some of the popularly used essential oils in cleaning and home applications. These oils help break down toxins, clean and purify the air, support healthy respiratory function, and relieve seasonal discomfort. Tea tree and eucalyptus essential oils are widely used for bathroom cleaning applications owing to their antifungal and antibacterial properties, which are effective in controlling the spread of staph germs, influenza, and pneumonia. Thyme oil is used in kitchen cleaners owing to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, thus enabling the control of bacteria.

The highest natural extracts demand has been witnessed in Europe and North America from the food and beverage and personal care and cosmetics application segments, mainly in the form of flavors and fragrances. The expanding markets of India and China in the Asia Pacific region are likely to promote market growth in terms of raw material availability, economical manufacturing, and emerging application markets in the countries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global natural extracts market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Natural Extracts Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Essential Oils



Turmeric Oil





Ginger Oil





Peppermint Oil





Davana Oil





Cedarwood





Cornmint





Eucalyptus





Lemon





Lime





Orange





Vetiver





Tea Tree





Patchouli Oil



Oleoresins



Paprika





Black Pepper





Capsicum





Turmeric





Ginger





Garlic





Onion





Others



Herbal Extracts



Capsaicin





95% Curcumin





Ashwagandha





Kale



Natural Colors



Paprika





Natural Yellow Color





Annatto Color





Anthocyanin Color



Dried Crops



Dried Chili Whole





Dried Ginger Whole





Dried Turmeric Whole

Natural Extracts Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Personal Care & Cosmetics



Food & Beverage



Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Nutraceuticals



Others

Natural Extracts Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Vietnam





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Natural Extracts Market

Symrise

PT. Indesso Aroma

Kancor

Synthite Industries Ltd.

VedaOils.com

Vidya Herbs

Plant Lipids

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

India Essential Oils

A.G. Industries

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Robertet Group

Sami Spices

Falcon

Blue Sky Botanics

dōTERRA

Naturex

OmniActive Health Technologies

