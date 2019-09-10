Natural Farm Pet Food Packaging Goes Green with Braskem's Sustainably Sourced Sugarcane Based Bioplastic

Marcus Maximo, Founder and CEO of Natural Farm stated, "Natural Farm was founded on a passion for dogs and the love we share with our pets. Our mission is to provide the highest quality, all-natural chews for dogs of all shapes and sizes. We're delighted that as well as preparing the highest quality dog treats, we're equally focused on being responsible environmental stewards. We're excited to have found the perfect partner with Braskem and its I'm green TM Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic, allowing Natural Farm so ensure we're being socially responsible with our packaging."

Natural Farm is one of the few companies in the pet retail space who own and operate their own facility and only source products from their own factory. This self-sufficiency gives Natural Farm unparalleled control and supervision at every stage of product manufacturing. The Natural Farm commitment stretches from its fields to its packaging, consistently supporting its people and the local communities where they live and operate. This spirit of "Care, Quality, and Transparency" extends to everything Natural Farm creates through its 360 Degree Plan towards sustainability. This includes integrating 51% bio-based, fossil fuel-free and fully recyclable, I'm green™ Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic into its packaging. Natural Farm also donates a portion of its proceeds to helping animals in local community shelters.

Joe Jankowski, commercial Manager for Braskem's Renewables team in North America, commented, "Natural Farm's dedication to providing high-quality pet food and their commitment to doing so in a responsible, eco-friendly manner makes Natural Farm a perfect match for Braskem's I'm greenTM Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic."

Cultivation of sugarcane used in the production of I'm greenTM Polyethylene captures carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and releases oxygen (O 2 ), which means Braskem's bioplastic has a negative carbon footprint. From a cradle-to-gate life-cycle perspective, every 1kg of I'm greenTM Polyethylene used in the production process equates to 3.09 kg of CO 2 captured from the atmosphere. I'm greenTM Polyethylene is part of Braskem's broader commitment to a more circular economy as well as more sustainable solutions for society as a whole.

Natural Farm products with the I'm greenTM Polyethylene packaging are available for sale online at www.amazon.com.

ABOUT NATURAL FARM

Founded on the love we share with our own pets is how Natural Farm got started. This passion fueled the goal to create treats and chews with a quality you won't find anywhere else. We are one of the few companies who own their own facility and who only source product from a single supplier — OUR FACTORY. Our self-sufficiency gives us unparalleled control and supervision at every stage of product manufacturing. Absolutely nothing goes into our products except the 100% natural ingredient. When we say it's natural, we guarantee it.

For more information about Natural Farm Pet Food please visit: www.naturalfarmpet.com

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic polyolefins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmentally-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com .

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

For more information about Braskem's I'm greenTM Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic please visit: http://plasticoverde.braskem.com.br/site.aspx/plastic-green

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

