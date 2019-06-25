Natural Ferulic Acid Market Value to Hit $55 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany natural ferulic acid market size from functional food & dietary supplements applications is estimated to register over 5.5% gains by 2025 owing to significant preference for improving nutritional content of food products. This product offers the benefit of maintaining food color, flavor and healthy antioxidizing properties. It is routinely regarded as a food additive and is used for manufacture of vanillin, which is well-suited for pasta, chocolate and beverages. Growing demand for food products which prevent the onset of chronic diseases & enhance longevity and the presence of an aging population should boost domestic natural ferulic acid <98% market growth.

The worldwide natural ferulic acid market is poised to register 6.7% CAGR up to 2025, supported by growing preservative and antioxidant demand from booming packaged food and pharmaceutical sectors.

China natural ferulic acid <98% market size from pharmaceutical applications may surpass USD 1 million by 2025 owing to growing demand for geriatric medication. This product offers various desirable features such as enhancing muscular growth, immunomodulatory and antibacterial effects. It also possesses the capability to reduce acute pain without having any adverse impact on the nervous system. Government efforts to increase drug exports, and boost healthcare expenditure is likely to promote domestic natural ferulic acid market growth.

U.S. natural ferulic acid >=98% market size from cosmetic applications surpassed USD 1 million in 2018 majorly pertaining to rise in the number of working women and increasing per capita spending on personal appearance. It prevents dry skin, suppresses itchiness & dandruff, and improves color tone of skin & hair. The product augments the antioxidant effect of vitamins C & E routinely used in cosmetics by up to eight times. Significant rise in beauty clinics and penetration of major cosmetic brands in the country is likely to accelerate market growth.

Global Natural Ferulic Acid Market is poised to cross USD 55 million by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing awareness regarding skin health, significant research & development activities and rising demand for safe & natural skin care products should stimulate growth of natural ferulic acid market. It reduces ageing effects by protecting the skin from adverse effects of ultraviolet light such as UVB-induced erythema and neutralizing free radicals. This substance also protects skin integrity by preventing spots, wrinkles and fine lines. Rising incidence of skin cancer and growth in elderly population segment should further promote product demand.

Global natural ferulic acid >=98% market size registered over 5.5% gains by the end of the forecasted timeframe. It finds extensive usage in the treatment of colon cancer, inflammation, diabetic damage to liver, pancreas & kidneys and Parkinson's disease. This substance is well-suited for treating atherosclerosis and thrombosis by reducing cholesterol levels. Growing access to healthcare facilities, manufacturer's efforts to reduce drug prices and development of innovative products is likely to further promote natural ferulic acid >=98% market growth.

Natural ferulic acid market is fragmented with various manufacturers such as Yuancheng, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology, Nutragin Biotechnology, Kingherbs, Zhonglan Industry and Haihang Group. Various market participants have adopted production capacity expansion to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and meet growing product demand from topical creams & cosmetics industries.

