Natural Fiber Composites Market to record USD 1.135 Bn growth -- Driven by regulations and demand for environment-friendly composites

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural fiber composites market size is expected to grow by USD 1.135 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.69% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. The report considers various factors including the impact of COVID-19 on the market, investments in end-user industries, growth of the construction industry, and revenue generated by vendors among others to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of our full report on the global natural fiber composites market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.B.COMPOSITES Pvt. Ltd., Avient Corp., Bcomp Ltd., FlexForm Technologies, GreenCore Composites Inc., GreenGran BN, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt., Owens Corning, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., TECNARO GmbH, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TTS Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., Weyerhaeuser Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Trex Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by regulations and demand for environment-friendly composites. Fiber-reinforced composites find applications in a number of end-user applications. However, their high cost and harmful effects on the environment are limiting their adoption. Also, they are non-renewable and non-recyclable. Besides, many regulatory bodies across the world have introduced several regulations that are compelling end-users to prefer products that are natural and recyclable. All these factors are replacing synthetic fiber composites with natural fiber composites in end-user applications across various industries, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the potential of NFC to replace synthetic fiber composites and the superior properties of NFCs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low strength of NFCs in comparison with synthetic composites will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global natural fiber composites market is segmented as below:

Type

Wood Fiber



Non-wood Fiber

The market will observe significant growth in the wood fiber segment during the forecast period. The increasing preference for wood fiber composites over other materials in home and industrial construction applications is driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

Building and Construction



Automotive



Electrical and Electronics



Others

The building and construction industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increasing popularity of natural fiber composites in non-structural construction applications, such as floor lamination is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

39% of the market growth will originate in North America during the forecast period. The rise in the construction of residential buildings, growing demand for home furnishings, and expected growth of the automobile industry are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our natural fiber composites market report covers the following areas:

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the natural fiber composites market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the natural fiber composites market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist natural fiber composites market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the natural fiber composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the natural fiber composites market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural fiber composites market vendors

Natural Fiber Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.135 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.B.COMPOSITES Pvt. Ltd., Avient Corp., Bcomp Ltd., FlexForm Technologies, GreenCore Composites Inc., GreenGran BN, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt., Owens Corning, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., TECNARO GmbH, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TTS Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., Weyerhaeuser Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Trex Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

