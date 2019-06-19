Natural Food Antioxidants Market to Witness Exponential Expansion by 2028 | Key Players: Cargill, BASF SE, Kalsec, Kemin Industries, Naturex S.A, & Dupont: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Natural Food Antioxidants Market is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years due to increase in demand for processed foods and growing demand for food products with longer shelf-life. Antioxidants are the compounds found in food, which defend the body cells from damage. The damage is caused by the free radicals, also known as harmful molecules, present in the foods. They are divided into three categories; carotenoids, vitamins and phenolic compounds.

Reasons for the growth of natural food antioxidants market include increase in spending power of consumers, growing awareness among consumers for the healthy food products, and growing population in the developing economies which ultimately demand processed foods. Additionally, growing demand from farmers for feeding fodder with antioxidants to improve milk quality is also propelling the market demand. However, less awareness regarding natural food antioxidants among consumers and significant cost of natural food antioxidants are expected to hinder the market growth. Natural Food Antioxidants Market players are increasingly adopting growth strategies like acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and agreements is trending in the market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of proactive personal healthcare practice is also trending in the market. Market for Natural Food Antioxidants is witnessing the improvement in polyphenol-based food products. Polyphenol-based products act as antioxidants boost insulin sensitivity and lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Natural food antioxidants market is categorized on the basis of type, form, application, mode of source, and geography. On the basis of type, market of natural food antioxidants is divided into natural antioxidants and synthetic antioxidants depending on the origin of raw material. Synthetic antioxidants is further classified into butylated hydroxytoluene, butylated hydroxyanisole, propyl gallate, and tert-butylhydroquinone. Natural antioxidants is also further divided into vitamin C, vitamin E, rosemary extracts, and carotenoids. Based on form, natural food antioxidants market is divided into liquid and dry. In terms of applications, market is divided into snacks & dairy, fats & oils, seafood, meat products, bakery & confectionery, beverages, and tea, infant formula, and others. Snacks and dairy, meat products, beverages segments are expected to lead the market due to increase in demand from consumers.

By mode of source, natural food antioxidants market is divided into oils, spice & herbs, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, gallic acid, and petroleum. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period owing to the improved food and beverages industry. Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to lead the market in future due to growing initiatives for reducing food safety concerns and health issues due to deficiency of antioxidants.

The top players profiled in natural food antioxidants market report comprise Nutreco N.V., E.I.DuPont El Nemours and Company, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Naturex S.A, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., Prinova, Jet-Mate Canada Inc., Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co. Ltd, Indena SPA, Nanjing Union Rubber Chemicals Co. Ltd, Ajinomoto Omnichem Specialties, DSM, Xinier Chemical Technology Ltd, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Emarald Performance Materials, and Adeka Palmarole.

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.