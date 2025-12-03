Natural Food Colors Market Set to Grow to USD 4.03 B by 2035, Creating a Global Standard-Bearer for Clean-Label Ingredients

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) today announced the release of its latest study, revealing that the global natural food colors market is set to surge from USD 2.01 billion in 2025 to USD 4.03 billion by 2035, registering a strong 7.8% CAGR as consumers, regulators, and global food brands rapidly shift toward clean-label formulations.

The new FMI report highlights unprecedented momentum for botanical and bio-derived pigments, driven by regulatory pressure on synthetic dyes, the global rise of plant-based foods, and advancements in extraction, encapsulation, and fermentation-based color production.

"Natural colors have shifted from niche add-ons to core formulation drivers," said an FMI lead analyst. "Food and beverage manufacturers worldwide are reformulating portfolios to meet clean-label expectations, comply with evolving safety standards, and unlock the premium value associated with natural pigmentation."

Market Set to Transform as India and China Lead Growth

FMI's forecast identifies India (CAGR 8.3%) and China (CAGR 8.1%) as the fastest-growing natural food colors markets through 2035. India benefits from expanding marigold, turmeric, beet, and annatto extraction clusters, bolstered by government programs under Make in India and AYUSH. China's growth is fueled by large-scale reformulation mandates under the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

The United States, meanwhile, remains the largest market by dollar value, supported by advanced food processing, high-purity pigment demand, and the rapid expansion of premium beverages and plant-based meats.

Carotenoids and Beverages Emerge as Top Revenue Drivers

According to FMI, carotenoid pigments—including beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene and annatto—will command a 35.8% share of global revenues in 2025, driven by strong antioxidant associations and high usage across dairy, bakery, and snacks.

The beverages segment is projected to lead all applications with a 38.8% market share, powered by natural-color adoption across functional drinks, juices, sports beverages, and energy drinks.

"The shift to turmeric, spirulina, and saffron-based pigments in beverages demonstrates how brands are leveraging natural hues as both visual and functional attributes," FMI noted.

Breakthrough Innovations Reshaping the Market

FMI's report highlights rapid adoption of bio-fermented colors, microencapsulation technologies, non-GMO botanical extraction, and stability-enhanced formulations. This innovation wave is central to overcoming long-standing challenges related to heat sensitivity, pH instability, and shelf-life limitations of natural pigments.

The study cites a growing industry consensus that next-generation natural colors will increasingly come from microbial and fermentation processes, offering higher stability, stronger color intensity, and less reliance on seasonal crops.

As Ricky Cassini, CEO of Michroma, recently stated:

"Producing food colors with fermentation is more efficient and easier to scale than agriculture or other traditional processes."

Global Reformulation Momentum Continues

FMI notes that clean-label pressure is accelerating globally. In June 2025, Kraft Heinz announced it would eliminate synthetic dyes from all U.S. products by 2027, a move CNN and FDA observers cite as reflective of nationwide concern regarding petroleum-derived food colors.

Government and retail pressures are mounting as well:

U.S. retailers like Whole Foods & Trader Joe's enforcing natural-only SKUs

like Whole Foods & Trader Joe's enforcing natural-only SKUs European Union strengthening label transparency & additive restrictions

strengthening label transparency & additive restrictions China mandating school meal and packaged food reformulations

mandating school meal and packaged food reformulations Canada pushing synthetic phase-outs by major retail chains

pushing synthetic phase-outs by major retail chains India boosting natural color exports to Europe through subsidy programs

World Consumption Patterns Highlight Latent Growth Potential

FMI's analysis shows substantial regional disparity in per-capita usage:

Western Europe leads globally, with the Netherlands nearing 0.40 kg per capita , supported by stringent labeling laws and a large re-export hub.

leads globally, with the Netherlands nearing , supported by stringent labeling laws and a large re-export hub. USA usage stands at ~23g per capita , but premium pigment spending rivals Europe due to high-purity spirulina and carotene demand.

usage stands at , but premium pigment spending rivals Europe due to high-purity spirulina and carotene demand. Asia averages under 10g , yet markets like Vietnam, Thailand, and Bhutan show strong upticks as beverage and instant food sectors expand.

averages under , yet markets like Vietnam, Thailand, and Bhutan show strong upticks as beverage and instant food sectors expand. India, despite low per-capita usage today, is scaling domestic extraction rapidly—signaling a shift from exporter to major consumer.

FMI expects global per-capita consumption to rise to ~21g by 2030 as synthetics phase out.

Leading Companies and Competitive Landscape

The natural food colors market remains moderately fragmented but shows increasing consolidation. According to FMI:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S leads the market with a 16% share , backed by global distribution strength and innovations such as FruitMax® Yellow 1000 .

leads the market with a , backed by global distribution strength and innovations such as . Sensient Technologies , ADM , and DDW (Givaudan) dominate high-purity and encapsulated pigments.

, , and dominate high-purity and encapsulated pigments. Tier 2 players like Döhler , GNT (EXBERRY) , and Symrise emphasize sustainable sourcing.

, , and emphasize sustainable sourcing. Regional specialists including ROHA, Aakash Chemicals, and AFIS expand niche botanical portfolios.

Recent industry developments cited by FMI include:

ADM acquiring Revela Foods to strengthen clean-label pigment innovation

to strengthen clean-label pigment innovation Sensient acquiring Endemix for enhanced botanical sourcing

for enhanced botanical sourcing GNT launching EXBERRY Organics Plus , a high-intensity plant-based line

, a high-intensity plant-based line Oterra expanding Mexico production capacity

ADM & Symrise investing in microencapsulation R&D

Key Report Metrics

Report Title: Natural Food Colors Market Size, Share & Forecast (2025–2035)

Market Size 2025: USD 2.01 Billion

Market Size 2035: USD 4.03 Billion

CAGR: 7.8%

Regions Covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA

Segments: Pigment Type, Functionality, Source, Form, Region

Base Year: 2024

Com

The complete report is available for access upon purchase FMI Lucrative Dashboard – Request Here - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-35

For Yearly Reports Subscription Please Contact us here - [email protected]

Related Countries and Other Food Color Related Reports.

GCC Natural Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gcc-natural-food-color-market ASEAN Natural Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asean-natural-food-color-market Japan Natural Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/japan-natural-food-color-market Germany Natural Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/germany-natural-food-color-market United States Natural Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-natural-food-color-market United Kingdom Natural Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-natural-food-color-market Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-colors-market Natural Cosmetic Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/natural-cosmetic-color-market Food and Beverages Color Fixing Agents Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-and-beverages-color-fixing-agents-market Lycopene Food Colors Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lycopene-food-colors-market Curcumin Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/curcumin-food-color-market Betanin Food Color Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/betanin-food-color-market Caramel Food Colors Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/caramel-food-colors-market

Why FMI - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

FMI iDEA Methodology - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/methodology

About FMI (Future Market Insights, Inc.):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence, offering in-depth research across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences. With a global research network and advanced analytical frameworks, FMI supports manufacturers, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders in making informed strategic decisions.

Media Contact

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 702-892-0828

For Sales - [email protected]

For Media - [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/5654200/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights