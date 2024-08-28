Natural Food Preservatives Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global natural food preservatives market is experiencing growth owing to increasing consumer demand for clean-label, organic, and minimally processed food products, rising health consciousness, and growing concerns about the potential health risks associated with synthetic preservatives.

WILMINGTON, Del. , Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Natural Food Preservatives Market by Type (Salt, Sugar and Oil (rosemary oil), Honey, Citric Acid, Vinegar, Others), Function (Antimicrobial, Antioxidants and Others), Application (Sea Food, Meat & Poultry, Bakery, Dairy, Snacks, Beverages, Fruits and Vegetables and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the natural food preservatives market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global natural food preservatives market is experiencing significant growth owing to several key factors. Primarily, the rising consumer demand for clean-label, organic, and minimally processed food products has been a major driver, as health-conscious consumers increasingly seek alternatives to synthetic preservatives. In addition, growing concerns about the potential health risks associated with artificial additives have further driven the adoption of natural preservatives. Regulatory bodies are also playing a role, with stricter guidelines and standards encouraging manufacturers to incorporate more natural ingredients. Technological advancements, enabling the development of innovative plant-based and fermentation-derived preservatives, have also contributed to the market's expansion. Furthermore, the expanding food processing industry, coupled with the need for extended shelf life and food safety, has created lucrative opportunities for natural preservative suppliers to cater to the evolving consumer preferences and regulatory landscape.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.1 billion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Function, Application and Region. Drivers Rise In Vegan Products Preference Shift Towards Natural Ingredients Expanding Food Processing Industry Opportunities Customization and Personalization Opportunities Advancements in Food Processing Technologies Restraints Cost and Availability of Natural Ingredients Limitations in Functionality and Efficacy

Segment Highlights

By type, the salt segment experiences a high demand in the natural food preservatives market owing to one of the most used and effective natural preservatives throughout history. Salt has inherent antimicrobial properties that help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms in food. By reducing the water activity in food, salt can significantly extend the shelf life of perishable items like meat, seafood, and pickled vegetables. This makes it a highly functional and cost-effective natural preservative that food manufacturers have relied on for centuries. In addition, salt is a universal ingredient in the food industry, used not only as a preservative but also as a flavor enhancer. Consumers are familiar with and accepting salt as a natural food additive, unlike some other less common natural preservatives. This widespread acceptance and the versatility of salt in various food applications contribute to its dominant position in the natural food preservatives market.

By function, the antimicrobial segment is witnessing a high demand owing to the vital role in extending the shelf life of food products by preventing or delaying spoilage, deterioration, and microbial growth. Naturally synthesized antimicrobials are more widely consumed compared to their chemically sourced counterparts, as they help reduce consumer concerns about the safety of their food supply. Antimicrobials can be used in various ways to preserve food, such as surface-coating, integrating them into packaging materials, or directly incorporating them into product formulations. This versatility allows manufacturers to effectively utilize antimicrobial natural preservatives to stop spoiling processes and pathogen growth, while maintaining the desired sensory and functional properties of the food.

By application, the seafood, meat, and poultry segment experiences a high demand owing to their highly perishable nature. Curing meat with salt and pickling seafood in brine are long-standing traditional preservation techniques that utilize natural preservatives, contributing to their high demand in this segment. In addition, consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are seeking minimally processed, clean-label meat and seafood products, driving the need for natural preservatives that can maintain freshness and quality without the use of synthetic additives. The growing popularity of Western-style fast food chains and the convenience of packaged and ready-to-eat meat products are also fueling the demand for natural preservatives in this segment, as manufacturers strive to meet evolving consumer preferences while ensuring food safety and extended shelf life.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a major share in the global natural food preservatives market owing to a rising preference for clean-label, organic, and minimally processed food products, fueling the demand for natural preservatives as alternatives to synthetic additives. Regulatory agencies in the region have also increasingly scrutinized the use of synthetic preservatives, encouraging manufacturers to adopt natural alternatives that align with the evolving consumer preferences and stringent food safety standards. In addition, North America is home to advanced research and development facilities focused on food science and technology, enabling the development of innovative and effective natural preservatives. Furthermore, many U.S. food producers are proactively investing in R&D to introduce novel natural preservative solutions, solidifying North America's position as a key growth hub in the global natural food preservatives market.

Players

Cargill, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group plc

Royal DSM

BASF SE

Corbion

Associated British Foods Plc Source

Camlin Fine Sciences Inc

JustLong

DSM

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global natural food preservatives market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

On October 27, 2022 - Royal DSM launched DelvoONE, its first all-in-one culture portfolio for fermented milk created using an AI collaboration platform. This innovation is designed to enhance food preservation while optimizing production processes.

- Royal DSM launched DelvoONE, its first all-in-one culture portfolio for fermented milk created using an AI collaboration platform. This innovation is designed to enhance food preservation while optimizing production processes. On June 23, 2022 - Cargill acquires plant-based phytogenic additives firm Delacon.

SOURCE Allied Market Research