Natural Foods Agency SRW Adds New VP Accounts, Shelly Walquist, to Growing Team of Industry Leaders; Promotes Bennett Dixon to EVP

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency leading among natural health and wellness brands, has announced Shelly Walquist has joined their ragtag bunch of hooligans as the Vice President of Accounts. In this role, Walquist plans to drive the innovation of SRW's clients' business and build a high-performing team culture that ensures SRW continues to deliver best-in-class quality of service to their clients.

Shelly Walquist, Vice President of Accounts at SRW

Walquist joins the agency from Cramer-Krasselt (C-K) and previously Gravity.Labs as Group Account Director. She brings over 25 years of deep public relations, social and influencer marketing experience to the agency. Her impressive former client roster includes PepsiCo., Spirit Airlines, T. Marzetti, Whirlpool and Trek.

"The moment I met Shelly, I started buzzing with ideas," said Kate Weidner , co-founder and CEO of SRW. "Our key focuses in 2021 have been developing truly integrated teams and ensuring our client service remains the best in the business. Shelly has a track record of doing exactly that, and her wit and skill are matched by her kindness and empathy for client needs and goals."

Walquist's passion for the health and wellness industry stems from her own experience as a vegetarian for over 25 years. This experience in addition to her background made Walquist and SRW the perfect cultural fit. "SRW is a young, innovative agency in growth mode," said Walquist. "They have an enviable client list, impressive caliber of creative work with a focus on the health and wellness category; all of which makes me very excited about this next chapter in my career."

Maintaining its trajectory from the past five years, the agency recently landed the US launch for Wicked Foods , UK-based creator of delicious, plant-based foods, and Evergreen , the natural frozen waffles flying off of Whole Foods shelves.

In addition to Walquist joining the team, Bennett Dixon , previously Vice President of Accounts, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Client Services. This transition will allow SRW to continue to scale its leadership and create best-in-class strategies for the wellness world's creative, media, influencer and public relations needs.

"New business is exciting, and we're fortunate that there's plenty coming, but our investment in Shelly is a demonstration to our clients that servicing our existing accounts is paramount," said Weidner. "The key to our growth all along has been to do the best possible work for each and every client. With Shelly's deep background in PR and social media, we're going to keep doing exactly that."

