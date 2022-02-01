Natural Fragrance Market - Evolving Opportunities with Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc. and Carrubba Inc. |32% of Growth to Originate from Europe|17000+ Technavio Reports

Some of the key Natural Fragrance Players with offerings:

The natural fragrance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - The company offers natural fragrances such as ActivNaturals, MicroCreation among others

Carrubba Inc.- The company offers natural fragrances with no synthetic chemicals, more mass appeal, and greater flexibility.

Firmenich SA - The company offers natural fragrances for air care, home care, personal care, industries, and institution.

Givaudan SA - The company offers natural fragrances for fine fragrances, active beauty and other consumer products.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - The company offers natural fragrances for intoxicating perfume and cologne.

To know more about all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

Natural Fragrance Market - Driver & Challenge

The natural fragrance market is driven by the launch of new products containing natural fragrances. However, the factors such as increasing restrictions regarding the use of products containing fragrances may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Natural Fragrance Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Household care - size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care and cosmetics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fine fragrances - size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural Fragrance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural Fragrance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Carrubba Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Malee Natural Science Ltd., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

