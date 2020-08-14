Natural Fungicide and Bactericide Poised to Generate Global Revenue Stream & Save The Bananas

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary natural fungicide and bactericide is motivating the multi-billion-dollar agricultural industry with promises of ending one of the most serious fungi on bananas plants, Banana Wilt, aka Panamá Disease, FOC TR4. The consequences for the global farm workers, consumers and the planet are staggering.

Salveo's Tectus Matrix™ is a patent-pending, broad-spectrum natural and organic fungicide and bactericide liquid that controls and mitigates fungal and bacterial diseases in food, as well as ornamental crops and does not cause pathogenic mutations.

TR4, the current strain of Panamá Disease, is threatening to annihilate the Cavendish banana. 99% of all exported bananas are of the 'Cavendish' variety. The new TR4 strain also affects more varieties of bananas, many which are the primary food source in countries around the world.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), TR4 is the most destructive of all banana plant diseases. "Biosecurity measures" including on-farm quarantine are recommended to lessen its spread, but there is no known fungicidal treatment. Due to the longevity of the fungus in the soil, infected land becomes unavailable for banana or any other cultivation for decades. This inability to grow food is creating broad-based concern throughout the agricultural industry. Without significant intervention, the FAO report says, TR4 could spread and destroy the majority of banana plantations by 2040, affecting an annual production potential of millions of tons of bananas. The estimated annual value of the banana industry is $25 billion dollars according to Bloomberg.

After the success of the 25-month banana field trials in Ecuador and urged by investors, Salveo's team headed for the United States to Texas A&M University (TAMU), one of the top 20 agricultural universities globally. At TAMU the team successfully tested the dosing and efficacy of Tectus Matrix™ against TR4 from late 2019 – 2020.

After successful in vitro bioassays on TR4, more tests were performed in TAMU's penthouse greenhouses. A randomized block design of in vivo studies was completed in July 2020. Tectus Matrix™ was proven as a preventative and curative on FOC TR4 on Cavenedish banana plants. The plants were inoculated with FOC TR4 obtained through ATCC® 96289TM.

"We are excited that our 3rd party bioassays with TAMU's Plant Pathology Department proved that we have preventative and curative treatments for TR4," says Tectus Matrix™ inventor Jack Bracewell, and Founder of Salveo. "Tectus Matrix™ will be a new revenue stream for all involved," concludes Bracewell, "and our next step is to partner with one of the top BIG Agro chemical companies that have a global infrastructure already in place to save the bananas and restore banana plantations worldwide."

The ongoing four-year studies also found Tectus Matrix™ to be effective in treating diseases affecting other major food crops including rice, coffee, cacao and grapes. In addition, the formula doubled the yield on tomatoes in greenhouse tests in Quito, Ecuador according to their farm manager.

About Salveo

Salveo, Inc. a Florida Corporation (Salveo Naturals) founded in July 2016, USA was created to make natural fungicides and bactericides. Bioassays and field tests over four years were performed in Ecuador and Texas, USA.

About Tectus Matrix™

Tectus Matrix™ is natural formulation that can be certified organic. The Company believes that Tectus Matrix™ can be effective on the most economically important plant pathogens. More testing on fungi, bacterium and viral pathogens is anticipated. Currently there are few effective treatments for plant bacterial or viral pathogens that could be excellent cash flow. The formula has also been tested in greenhouses on roses and in the field on hemp, and golf turf grass.

More information at: www.SalveoNaturals.com

About Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension

Texas A&M opened its doors in 1876 as the state's first public institution of higher learning. Today, TAMU stand as a research-intensive flagship university dedicated to sending Aggie leaders out into the world prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow. With a vast network of 250 county Extension offices and some 900 professional educators, the expertise provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is available to every resident in every Texas county. More info at: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu

Contact: Dra. Mayra Leon V. Company Name: Salveo, Inc.

Phone Number: +1.512.518.1341 X301

Email: [email protected]

Video and additional Media Materials: SalveoNaturals.com/press

