Natural Gas Decarbonization Company ETCH Inc. Names Katie Ellet CEO

Air Liquide Alum will Lead Revolutionary Startup into Commercialization Phase

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCH, Inc. (ETCH), a decarbonization company producing clean hydrogen and solid carbon from natural gas, has appointed industry expert Katie Ellet as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With more than 25 years of experience in the chemicals and energy sectors, Ellet will guide ETCH's strategic direction, oversee the company's expansion into new markets, and focus on strengthening industry partnerships while driving the transition to customer-focused solutions. Under her leadership, ETCH will accelerate the deployment of its cutting-edge technology, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation in the clean energy sector.

Katie Ellet, CEO of ETCH, Inc. © Gittings Photography - HF56383

Ellet joins ETCH from Air Liquide, where she held the position of President of Hydrogen Energy & Mobility in North America. In this capacity, she supported Air Liquide's over $1 billion investment in hydrogen initiatives across the United States. Her tenure was marked by securing Air Liquide's participation in six of the seven Department of Energy (DOE) Hydrogen Hubs and driving significant year-over-year growth in project portfolios, solidifying her reputation as a driver of hydrogen solutions nationwide. Ellet's track record also includes leading strategic initiatives in commercial development, engineering, technology, carbon management, and mitigating risks in clean energy investments.

"I am honored to join ETCH at such a transformative moment. ETCH is more than just a concept; it is a practical and groundbreaking solution that presents a real and immediate opportunity to significantly reduce global emissions affordably. I look forward to leading the talented team at ETCH and accelerating the transition to a secure energy future," said Ellet.

Under the leadership of Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jonah Erlebacher, ETCH emerged from Johns Hopkins University with its breakthrough decarbonization technology. The patented ETCH Process™ utilizes a recyclable catalyst to convert nearly 100% of natural gas input into hydrogen and solid carbon, regardless of scale. This proprietary closed-loop method can meet diverse stakeholders' energy needs by integrating seamlessly and economically into the global natural gas ecosystem, using less energy and no water, thereby enabling rapid decarbonization and versatility across geographies.

"Katie's expertise and leadership experience align perfectly with ETCH's mission to drive innovative decarbonization solutions, making her the ideal choice for CEO," said Dr. Erlebacher. "Katie's appointment is a strong confirmation of the significant market and potential of ETCH's technology, and we are confident her guidance will help us achieve new milestones as we commercialize the ETCH Process and scale our impact."

ETCH builds on foundational chemistry first discovered under an Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) grant made in 2015, additional grants thereafter, and seed funding from Emerald Development Managers in 2022.

About ETCH

Formulated in the labs of Johns Hopkins University and a recipient of a competitive DOE ARPA-E grant, ETCH, Inc. is a revolutionary decarbonization company that eliminates carbon from natural gas to produce both clean hydrogen and solid carbon. No greenhouse gases are ever produced. The ETCH Process™ will accelerate the clean energy transition through a solution that delivers unrivaled environmental impact, economic value, and versatility. For more information on ETCH, please visit www.etchmaterials.com.

