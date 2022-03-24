Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Government Support for the Adoption of NGLs| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Analysis Report by Product (Propane, Butane, Pentane, and Ethane) and Geography (North America, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/natural-gas-liquids-ngls-market-industry-analysis

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs): Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global natural gas liquids (NGLs) market growth is the increasing government support for the adoption of NGL. For instance, in July 2018, the Energy Regulatory Commission, Mexico authorized Walmart with a 30-year commission for offering propane to customers in six Mexican state municipalities. The government of Alberta, Canada, has made efforts to increase ethane supplies through a combination of loan guarantees, royalty credits, and grants through an expanded petrochemicals diversification program. Coupled with a partial upgrading program, these initiatives are expected to attract more than USD 10 billion in private investment. Moreover, in September 2018, the Saudi Arabian government began new efforts to unwind subsidies for necessities such as water and energy. As a result, the price of ethane rose by 2.33 times the price of subsidies. However, this did not impact the demand for products cuts, and the hikes were positively accepted. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the rising need for cleaner fuel is one of the key natural gas liquids market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. CO2 emissions grew by 1.5% in 2017 from 2016, despite relative stability between 2013 and 2016. Per the IEA, in 2016, the transportation sector accounted for around eight gigatons of CO2, about one-quarter of the total emissions. As a result, there has been significant adoption of NGLs as a source of energy in various sectors. According to Technavio analysis, global autogas consumption is expected to rise from 27.01 million tons in 2017 to 29.79 million tons by 2022. In addition, LPG is extensively used in the residential sector and for leisure in recreational vehicles, boats, and caravans. For instance, in May 2016, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched in India to provide new and free LPG connections to women belonging to extremely poor households. This is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Some of key Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Players:

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd.

BP Plc

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chevron Corp.

Citizen Energy

ConocoPhillips Co.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Nigeria LNG Ltd.

Ovintiv Inc.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

PT Pertamina(Persero)

Repsol SA

Shell plc

SilverBow Resources Inc.

SM ENERGY

TotalEnergies SE

Valero Energy Corp.

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market - Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Propane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Butane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pentane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ethane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Performing market contribution North America at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd., BP Plc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Chesapeake Energy Corp., Chevron Corp., Citizen Energy, ConocoPhillips Co., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Nigeria LNG Ltd., Ovintiv Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Repsol SA, Shell plc, SilverBow Resources Inc., SM ENERGY, TotalEnergies SE, and Valero Energy Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Propane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Propane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Propane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Propane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Propane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Butane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Butane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Butane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Butane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Butane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pentane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pentane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pentane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pentane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pentane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Ethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Ethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Ethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 BP Plc

Exhibit 100: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Exhibit 107: Chesapeake Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Chesapeake Energy Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Chesapeake Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 110: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 ConocoPhillips Co.

Exhibit 115: ConocoPhillips Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ConocoPhillips Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ConocoPhillips Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: ConocoPhillips Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 119: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Nigeria LNG Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Nigeria LNG Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nigeria LNG Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Nigeria LNG Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Ovintiv Inc.

Exhibit 126: Ovintiv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Ovintiv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Ovintiv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Ovintiv Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Shell plc

Exhibit 130: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 133: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Shell plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

