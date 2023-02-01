Natural Gas Vehicle Institute Secures Over a Decade of ASE Accreditation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi) is proud to announce that it has successfully met the requirements for accreditation from the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for the 11th year in a row. This is remarkable for two reasons: first, because there are only 50 other organizations that have met these stringent requirements; and, more importantly, because NGVi is the only training provider in the entire alternative fuels industry to receive ASE accreditation. Read on to learn more about the history of the company's natural gas vehicle training, and why this recognition is so important.

The History of NGVi

According to NGVi's website, it has "spent the last 30 years dedicated to developing a successful North American market" for natural gas as a transportation fuel. While that includes efforts through its extensive Partner Program , its primary offerings are training on natural gas vehicles and fueling stations, as well as CNG fuel system inspector certification . To date, NGVi has trained over 25,000 technicians/technical professionals, and certified over 2,000 CNG fuel system inspectors.

The company was first accredited by ASE in 2012, following a rigorous and detailed evaluation of its entire training operation. This was performed by an Evaluation Team Leader and team from the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC), whose members held at least 10 years of automotive experience and five years' experience in training development and delivery. The evaluation included a review of NGVi's:

Instructor qualifications, onboarding, and training.

Training needs assessment, training curriculum development, and continuous improvement processes.

Methods of training delivery, learner engagement, and assessment.

Management of learner training records.

It should be noted that since ASE's establishment back in 1972, its testing, evaluations, and certifications have been voluntary. Accreditation is administered by ATMC, which institutes a five-step process for all ASE applicants:

Download, familiarize themselves with, and save requirements for accreditation. Perform detailed and structured self-evaluations that are then shared with ASE. Submit required documents, detailed here . Schedule an on-site analysis to confirm that they have met established requirements. Verify they are upholding ASE standards during their five-year accreditation by obtaining a compliance review halfway through the period.

More information about each of the five steps can be found on ASE's website .

Why ASE Accreditation Matters

ASE has established itself as the gold standard when it comes to improving vehicle service and repair. This means that those customers who choose to contract with ASE-accredited training providers are assured they will receive exceptional, qualified service that addresses their needs and minimizes their fleet downtime. Additional benefits for NGVi's customers include:

Increased safety and reduced liability for CNG fleets.

Minimized costs for maintenance and repairs.

Persistent access to the most up-to-date, extensive training available in the natural gas vehicle industry.

Reactions to ASE Accreditation

"We are proud to achieve ASE accreditation again, meeting the organization's rigorous standards," says Annalloyd Thomason, NGVi's Vice President. "We are focused on delivering training experiences of the highest quality possible, and our ASE accreditation helps us meet that goal."

Leo Thomason, who currently serves as NGVi's Executive Director, mirrored those sentiments. "Our company is the leading training provider for the natural gas vehicle industry because we are hyperfocused on all the attributes and requirements to be an ASE-accredited training provider."

Available Training From NGVi

NGVi's most popular courses include the following.

Vehicle Training

Level 1: NGV Essentials and Safety Practices

Level 2: CNG Fuel System Inspector Training

Level 3: Heavy-Duty NGV Maintenance and Diagnostics Training

Fueling Station Training

CNG Fueling Station Codes, Standards and Regulations

Essentials of CNG Station Operation and Maintenance

Certifications

CNG Fuel System Inspector Certification

A full course list can be found in their website catalog . Training is offered in every delivery mode, including live-virtual, on-demand e-learning, and live in-person at the customer's site.

About Natural Gas Vehicle Institute

According to their mission statement, NGVi "provide[s] the highest quality and most relevant technical training and consulting on natural gas vehicles and fueling for the transportation industry in North America." Their training emphasizes safety for all persons involved in natural gas as a transportation fuel, and offers a complete understanding of the "complexities of inspecting, maintaining and diagnosing natural gas vehicles and fueling stations."

Interested in a Program?

NGVi would be happy to discuss what training options are currently available for technician enrollment, including customized programs. Contact them today through their website , by email at [email protected] , or by phone at 800-510-6484 .

