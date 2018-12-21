Natural Gas, Wind Dominate Great Lakes First-Quarter Power Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is tracking more than $3.5 billion in planned Power Industry project starts and completions in first-quarter 2019 in the Great Lakes market region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. While projects of many fuel types are present, natural gas-fired power and wind projects dominate the planned activity in terms of project value.

To read the complete article, check out the latest edition of Industrial Info's NavigatIIR online newsletter.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

Contact:

Brian Ford

(713) 980-9393

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrialinfo.com

