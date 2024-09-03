Natural Grocers® Announces New Partnership with Rodale Institute to Help Grow the Regenerative Organic Agriculture Movement

Natural Grocers® is proud to announce a new partnership with Rodale Institute. Post this

During Organic Month, customers will have an opportunity to support the retailer's goal of raising $100,000 for Rodale Institute with donations at the register and a portion of proceeds from the sales of themed reusable shopping bags. Additionally, Natural Grocers will focus its monthly community educational efforts, discounts, recipes and giveaways on the organic food movement and regenerative agriculture.

NATURAL GROCERS & RODALE INSTITUTE

Natural Grocers has been providing quality organic and natural products to communities since it was established in 1955. All stores are Certified Organic Food Handlers and are inspected annually by an organic certifying agency to ensure they are only using organic-approved processes and cleaning products. This certification, plus the family-operated retailer's commitment to selling only 100% Certified Organic Produce, helps to ensure its integrity from farm to basket to table. Natural Grocers continues its quest to be a national industry model for organic advocacy with its products, customer education and strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rodale Institute," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "This highly esteemed organization has been putting science behind the best practices in organic agriculture for more than 75 years, proving that healthy soil leads to healthy food, healthy people and a healthier planet. Its groundbreaking science and direct farmer-support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. We couldn't be more pleased to dedicate this year's Organic Month Fundraiser Campaign to Rodale Institute, the leading voice in developing solutions for the regenerative organic movement."

GROWING CAREERS, GROWING FOOD

In the United States, organic sales have topped nearly $70 billion annually, and continue to grow. Yet less than 1% of U.S. cropland is certified organic. Annie Brown, Vice President of Development at Rodale Institute states, "We have a need for more organic farmers, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Today, there are 6x as many farmers over 65 as under 35. The time is now to invest in the future of organic agriculture. That's why Rodale Institute is helping farmers transition to organic and training the next generation of organic leaders. We're excited to have the support of Natural Grocers and their passionate customers to help further this effort."

FARMER TRAINING PROGRAMS

Every year, Rodale Institute welcomes a select group of students to its headquarters to train for careers in regenerative organic agriculture. Farmer trainees focus on cultivating agricultural skills both in the classroom and in the fields.

The Rodale Institute Farmer Training (RIFT) and Veteran Farmer Training (VFT) programs are highly immersive, full-time programs which allow a diverse group of students- including first-generation farmers- to begin a career in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production. RIFT and VFT students learn financial skills, soil science, digital marketing and botany, coupled with hands-in-the-soil applications, learning on a world-renowned experimental farm. RIFT and VFT students work alongside Rodale Institute master trainers to grow organic produce for Rodale Institute's farm shares and farmers markets, learning how to process and distribute healthy, regenerative organic food and run a successful business.

RODALE INSTITUTE FUNDRAISER

Throughout September, customers can join Natural Grocers in directly contributing to Rodale Institute's Farmer Training programs and support the next generation of regenerative organic farmers. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 by September 30 with the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Rodale Institute for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail $1.99 ).

to Rodale Institute for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail ). For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold (retail $2.99 ), Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

), Natural Grocers will donate to Rodale Institute. Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Rodale Institute ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 169 store locations nationwide.

GO ORGANIC WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers offers savings from September 6 - 28 on products that reflect the company's commitment to organic practices.[i] Free samples, additional savings and giveaways will be offered from September 12 – 14 including amazing savings of up to 55%, storewide for all customers. [ii]

Customers can learn more about the retailer's Organic Month celebration by picking up the September edition (Vol. 86) of the good4u SM Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or visiting www.naturalgrocers.com. Click here to learn more about Rodale Institute.

To learn more about the partnership with Rodale Institute and Natural Grocers, click here

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. The Institute's groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 77-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity's survival. To learn more, visit www.rodaleinstitute.org.

